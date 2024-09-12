Leicester Women's Ruby Mace: It's time to show what I can do after leaving Man City Women

New Leicester City signing Ruby Mace admits she finally has the chance to play with freedom after years of dealing with the pressure of being one of the country's highest-rated youngsters.

Mace moved to Manchester City from Arsenal as a teenager and it pushed the midfielder to national notoriety. But she struggled for game time in the North West - something that didn't just affect her footballing development.

"Sometimes it can get to you," Mace told Sky Sports News.

"Some people think it can't but it really can and that's when you have to show your professionalism by showing what you can do.

"Going to Man City when I was 17, I learned so much. Now it's a case of showing it on the pitch and this is the best place to do that."

Long tipped as a future England star, Mace played just 61 minutes in the WSL last season.

The year before, the 21-year-old spent half the season at Leicester on loan, playing a crucial role in the club narrowly avoiding relegation.

She turned down contract offers from Atletico Madrid and other WSL clubs this summer to move back to the East Midlands.

Getting back in the right place mentally was clearly just as much of a motivation as getting game time.

Image: Ruby Mace initially joined Man City as a 17-year-old from Arsenal

"When I first came to Leicester, it felt like home so it was a no-brainer to come back. The fact they wanted me to come back shows how much they had respect for me. I'm really happy to be here," Mace added.

"I feel comfortable here and I'm happy, that's the main thing."

Mace had had to sit on the sidelines while other players she has teamed up with in England youth groups went on to get senior call-ups.

It's no coincidence the two English players aged 21 and under who played the most in WSL last season - Khiara Keating and Grace Clinton - look set to go to the Euros next summer while Mace is still hoping to stand out in the U23s.

Image: Khiara Keating and Grace Clinton both used their WSL game time to break into the England squad last season

Mace insists any chance of international football is now down to her.

"I really need to work hard, show what I can do in games and be consistent. That's my main goal, to be as consistent as possible.

"Now it's a case of getting my head down, working hard and showcasing what I can do."

Freedom was certainly a theme of our chat at Mace's new club's training ground. It is fair to say that is something new coach Amandine Miquel has already given her.

"I like we have freedom to show what we can do as individuals, that's what the manager shows us. We have freedom to go play and just be you.

"The difference between being here is the work rate and everyone has each other's back. There's no 'I' in team and we show that. We have goals and we aren't going to stop until we show that."

Miquel is pretty honest about Mace too, telling Sky Sports News she sees her as a big part of the team.

"Having that kind of player at a young age is great as she will get more minutes, hopefully," the manager said,

"She didn't get the time to show herself in other teams but now she's here and she'll be free. We hope she'll impact a lot of games."

Mace clearly feels she is in the right place both on and off the field. The results of such a big change may not only be a huge boost for Leicester, but it could also add another option for England in what will be a big year ahead.