Nelly Las interview: Leicester City Women's 17-year-old star on causing chaos in the WSL after whirlwind rise

Things are happening fast for Nelly Las. After a senior debut for Leicester in October, she went to the World Cup with England's U17 side in November. Her Women's Super League debut came in December and her first senior goal followed in January.

February? A late consolation in the cup at Manchester City that Las regards as her favourite moment yet. "That was just an unbelievable feeling when it went in," she tells Sky Sports. "It is another milestone I will never forget. I am going in the right direction."

That is an understatement. The 17-year-old is a full-back for her country but has been impressing in an advanced role for her club, bringing to the game what her coach calls energy and Las herself describes as "chaos" with her sheer enthusiasm off the bench.

"It feels like it all just came all of a sudden," she admits. "It is kind of crazy but I am loving it. It is really good for my development being around the first team and playing against big teams like Man City and Chelsea. Hopefully, I can score in the WSL next."

It is not just that Las has been able to fit in at such a young age. Leicester manager Amandine Miquel credits her with bringing the sort of appetite to her work that even more experienced players could learn from, helping to give the whole group a lift.

Victory over Aston Villa at the weekend has eased relegation fears and again justified Miquel's willingness to embrace youth. "She has trusted me and believed in me, which is amazing. To put me on the pitch against big teams, I am so grateful for that," says Las.

Las after her Women's Super League debut against Lucy Bronze and Chelsea

That WSL debut came in a draw against Chelsea - and, more specifically, Lucy Bronze. "She is the player I want to be like. When I was younger, I would watch her. I looked up to her. I still do now. And then to be sharing a pitch with her. I couldn't really believe it."

She adds: "Over the last six months, I have just seen myself get better and better. When I started training with the first team, the difference was crazy. And then when I made my debut I was like, wow, this is so much quicker and stronger, a lot more physical."

But the adjustments are being made. "At first, I found it more difficult. I would play 10 minutes and be like, wow, that was hard. Now, I am getting used to playing longer and longer at that tempo and at that technical level. I can definitely see an improvement."

Her background has helped. Las played alongside her twin brother for Beaumont Park. "I was the full-back and he was the winger. We were always the fastest. We scored the most goals. Me and him just worked well together. We had that chemistry."

Leicester City's Las, 17, has made the breakthrough to senior football this season

There was a brief stint with Leicester's girls as a pre-teen. "They offered me another season." But the family made the calculated decision to go back to playing with the boys instead until returning to the club at the age of 13. It has proved to be a smart move.

"I definitely think it has helped to not be scared to put in a tackle or be scared of people older than you or taller than you because I have always been quite small compared to the others. But I wasn't scared. Even when we played against boys, I was used to it."

Las is putting in extra training once a week at Loughborough University with renowned individual coach Scott Chickelday, who has worked with England striker Ollie Watkins on his finishing. It is indicative of her desire to do all she can to improve her game.

"I definitely think doing the extras helps me because it also makes me more confident to take on those shots in that particular moment or maybe do something different. I have scored two goals now for the first team so hopefully it is working," she explains.

Leicester City Women head coach Amandine Miquel discusses Nelly Las On what has impressed about Las…



“I think that her physical quality of speed and being able to repeat those high-speed actions a lot in a short number of time is definitely something making a big difference in the game now, those physical aspects. I think she has good quality on the ball, also. Even though she is very young she has good potential for the future.”



On being used in an attacking role…



“For us, it was also due to a lot of injuries up front. That is why I put her a bit higher. I would say she can play both positions. I think the best position for her would be wing-back in a 3-5-2 really because she can make the effort, she has got the speed and good quality of finishing and technique.



“Now, out of possession, she needs to improve her positioning and knowing when to go out. The young players are great because they go but they do not always know if they have back-up so they are not organised. So there is a lot of work to do still but the talent is there and the mental aspects are good. We are very happy to have her.”

"I want to do everything I can to get that one step better than whoever my opponents are or someone who wants to play my position. If anyone is better than me then I am just going to keep working hard and driving until I beat them or I am better than them."

How far can that take her? On the evidence of the recent U17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic, Las is among the standouts in her age bracket. In the final group game against Mexico, she scored one and set up two others to reach the quarter-finals.

Las celebrates after scoring against Mexico at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

"My mum was out there and she was so proud," recalls Las. "She was just screaming. She was so happy. I think it is the best experience I have had ever. I would go back right now if I could. It was amazing. We came fourth but it was unbelievable."

Expect Las, now called up to England's U19 squad, to continue to make progress. She is working on her left foot, improving with Chickelday and gaining different experiences under Miquel. "It is good to be versatile and get that knowledge of different positions."

Her strengths? "I think I am hardworking and technically good in one-on-one situations, defending and attacking, and I like a challenge. Normally, I am coming on off the bench so my first aim is to bring something, bring energy and try to cause chaos, basically."

It has been a chaotic few months but there is more planned. "I want to score my first WSL goal, get more starts for Leicester and hopefully show myself on the international stage." The smile on Nelly Las' face tells you that she does not want the chaos to stop.