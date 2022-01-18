Manchester City defender Esme Morgan signs contract extension

Morgan, who can play as a right-back, left-back and centre-back, made 25 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season, featuring in the Champions League for the first time and lifting the FA Cup

By Alice Piper

Tuesday 18 January 2022 14:08, UK

Esme Morgan
Image: Esme Morgan is described by Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor as 'a very exciting young talent'

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan has signed a three-year contract extension with the Women's Super League club until 2025.

The 21-year-old, who made her City first-team debut aged 16 after progressing through the youth ranks, suffered a broken leg against Tottenham in September.

Aside from a loan spell at Everton, Morgan has spent her entire career at City.

Manchester City Women
Arsenal Women

Sunday 23rd January 6:00pm Kick off 6:45pm

She told the club's official website: "I'm so excited to sign a new contract.

"I've been a City fan my whole life and it's no secret that I've got intentions of staying here for a long time.

Trending

"The decision to extend my contract felt like the perfect one for me to make at this time in my career as I continue to develop and hopefully push on to be a more regular player for City in an amazing environment.

"Having my injury this season and being more of a fan myself again has reignited my desire to get back playing and when that happens, it'll probably feel like my debut all over again.

Also See:

PA IMAGE
Image: Morgan suffered a broken leg towards the start of this season

"In my mind, when I make my comeback, it will be starting a new journey and a new chapter in my time at this club and I can't wait to pull the shirt back on and play in front of our fans again."

Taylor said: "It's fantastic news that Esme has signed a contract extension with us. Having her for the next three years is a real coup for us as a club as she's a very exciting young talent.

Esme Morgan
Image: The England-hopeful has spoken of Euro 2022 as 'something I'm dreaming of being a part of'

"She has shown over the last few seasons just what a gifted and versatile player she is and, at just 21, she only has her best years ahead of her which is an incredible thought.

"The dedication and hard work she has shown throughout her rehabilitation this season just sums up how fantastic she is both on and off the pitch, and we're looking forward to continuing to help her to develop over the next few years and beyond."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema