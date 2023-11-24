Man City vs Tottenham: Gareth Taylor says England forward Chloe Kelly is 'in a good place' ahead WSL visit of Spurs

Boss Gareth Taylor has hailed Chloe Kelly as a driving force for his team as Manchester City prepare for this weekend’s Women’s Super League visit of Tottenham.

Third-placed City host Spurs, live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday evening, off the back of a morale-boosting derby win at Manchester United last weekend.

Kelly assisted Jill Roord for City's opener in a 3-1 win in front of 43,000 fans at Old Trafford, and Taylor admitted in his news conference ahead of their WSL clash with Spurs that the England forward "is in a good place".

"She came in (after leaving Everton in the summer of 2020) and had a good first season with us, hit the ground running and did really well," Taylor said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the best goals from Manchester City versus Tottenham ahead of their clash this Sunday, live on Sky Sports

"Obviously, she then suffered a long-term injury with the ACL and then took some time to come back.

"She had a brilliant moment with the Lionesses and scoring that goal (in the final of the Euros), and we knew that season - which was last season - was going to be difficult to get back in.

"I think we saw moments, but I think in terms of being a threat at the top end of the pitch, and the quality that she brings, she's in a good place [but] we're always really pushing her to do more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jessica Creighton looks at the big talking points ahead of an action packed weekend of WSL

"We create a lot of chances, she creates a lot of chances - she can create more, she can score more.

"I think with all the opportunities that we provide at the top end of the pitch, we should be getting more out of what we are putting in.

"But, of course, having players like Chloe, who really gets the bit between her teeth [helps] - I think you saw that on Sunday as the real driving force behind a lot of the good things that we did."

It could be a special weekend for City fans with Pep Guardiola's side in action against Liverpool on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12.30pm.

That is followed on Sunday evening by Manchester City vs Tottenham in the Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm; kick-off 6.45pm.