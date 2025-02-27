Matt Beard: Liverpool Women part company with manager after three-and-a-half year spell

Liverpool Women have parted company with manager Matt Beard after three-and-a-half years in charge.

Beard leaves his second spell at Liverpool - after a successful first stint between 2012 and 2015 during which he delivered two Women's Super League titles - with the club sitting in seventh place in the women's top flight.

The 47-year-old rejoined the club in 2021 and achieved promotion to the WSL in his first season. His final game in charge was a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on February 16.

"We have all experienced some fantastic moments with Matt as manager of LFC Women and we express our gratitude for his significant contribution," a statement from Liverpool read.

"Our priority was to return this team to where it belongs and we collectively achieved that in 2022 by winning promotion to the WSL.

"We need to build on that momentum and although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity for future success on the pitch."

Liverpool have announced that Amber Whiteley has stepped in as interim manager with immediate effect.

In a statement released through the League Managers Association, Beard said: "I would like to thank Liverpool and the board for the opportunity to come back and manage at such a wonderful club.

"I am proud with what we managed to achieve over the last three-and-a-half years, including promotion back to the WSL. I could not have asked for more from the players and staff, and thank them for all their sacrifice and support.

"To our wonderful fans - what a journey it has been across two spells. We would never have achieved anything without you and I thank you for all your love.

"I will reflect fondly on my time at Liverpool whilst considering my next steps, and look forward to continuing to support Amber and the team from afar for the rest of the season."

March 2: Crystal Palace (A), Women's Super League, kick-off 2pm

March 9: Arsenal (A), Women's FA Cup quarter-final, kick-off 2.30pm

March 14: Man Utd (H), Women's Super League, kick-off 7.15pm

March 22: Arsenal (A), Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

March 30: Aston Villa (H), Women's Super League, kick-off 2pm