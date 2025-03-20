Hibernian Women vs Rangers Women: Gers captain Nicola Docherty says holders have point to prove against SWPL leaders

Captain Nicola Docherty insists Rangers have a point to prove as they take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final.

The Gers have failed to beat Saturday's opponents in two league games this season - drawing away from home before losing 3-0 at Broadwood just before Christmas.

Rangers are two points behind Grant Scott's side who are at the summit of the SWPL with nine games to go and Docherty is relishing the challenge of helping her side retain the trophy for a third consecutive season.

She said: "We know that it's another opposing team that's in the league - but it wouldn't matter who we're playing in the cup final, we'd always prepare the same way.

"It's obviously a game that we want to win, it's a chance to win silverware.

"However, there's obviously also a little bit that sticks in the back of your mind about how the last match went.

"We know that we could play so much better and we really let ourselves down that day. We're there to prove a point and show that that was just an off day for us."

While Rangers have won this competition over the last two seasons, they have missed out on the league title on the last day of those campaigns.

However, Docherty hopes a win against Hibs on Saturday could help her side catch their title rivals in the top flight.

She added: "It's something that we pride ourselves on, making cup finals and challenging for titles.

"When you've got a cup final so quick into the season and the chance to win silverware, it can really give you that momentum going forward for the future games.

Rangers squad for Sky Sports Cup final 1 Jenna Fife 15 Elizabeth Arnot 2 Nicola Docherty (C) 16 Eilidh Austin 3 Leah Eddie 18 Laura Berry 4 Kathryn Hill 19 Chelsea Cornet 5 Laura Rafferty 20 Camille Lafaix 6 Tessel Middag 22 Victoria Esson 7 Brogan Hay 23 Kirsty McLean 9 Kirsty Howat 24 Olivia McLoughlin 10 Rio Hardy 25 Megan Cunningham 12 Telma Ivarsdottir 26 Jodi McLeary 13 Jane Ross 44 Katie Wilkinson 14 Mia McAulay 53 May Cruft

"We're really looking forward to the game and we know that it's going to be a tough match. We know that they'll be up for it, and it's a final - anything can happen.

"All I want to do as a player is win things. I think when you're at a club like Rangers, that's what's expected of you, is to win trophies.

"Obviously, the men in the past have won so many trophies and we want to emulate that as much as possible here in the women's side. We've got a few under our belt now and we just want to continue to add to our collection here."