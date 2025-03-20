Rangers face biggest game of season against Hibernian in Sky Sports Cup final, says Gers Women's boss Jo Potter

Rangers Women's head coach Jo Potter believes Saturday's Sky Sports Cup final against Hibernian is the biggest game of their season so far.

The Gers - who are aiming to win the trophy for a third consecutive time - are yet to beat Grant Scott's side this campaign.

Both sides go into the clash at Fir Park off the back of league victories - with Hibs now top of the SWPL, two points ahead of Rangers - with Glasgow City and Celtic just behind.

Potter told Sky Sports: "The bottom line is we haven't beat them yet this season and they're sat above us in the table. We've got to make sure that we're expecting them to bring their A-game.

"They're going to be super confident and they're playing a definite style of football which has helped them so far this season, and it is working.

"The biggest thing for me is that they're flying high in confidence. It is going to be a hard day for us, we know that.

"We've got to make sure we use all of our experience in these moments and use our knowledge of these types of games - being in finals - and try and come out on top.

"I think you can look back on the semi-final when we played Celtic - at that moment that was our biggest game [of the season], coming off the back of a disappointing pre-Christmas run. It was really important that we faced that test.

"Coming after that, we knew that this one was going to be the next one up. I think as soon as you're in a cup final, that's definitely the most important one so far."

The Sky Sports Cup was the first trophy Potter won as Rangers boss and she admits while there is pressure to retain the silverware - victory could also boost their title bid after final day heartache in the past two seasons.

"It's obviously our trophy and we want to do our best to keep our hands on it," she added. "It is a big goal for us this season - to try and be in every opportunity to win trophies.

"At this club, there's pressure to win trophies, you've got to try and produce and be in as many finals as possible.

"We're used to feeling that pressure, it's a good thing that we've been in the final for the past couple of seasons and hopefully that gives us a bit of an advantage.

"When you win, you remember the feelings. Similarly, when you lose, you remember the feeling of losing. We want to hone in as much as we can on those winning moments and the good memories that we've got from those previous encounters.

Rangers squad for Sky Sports Cup final 1 Jenna Fife 15 Elizabeth Arnot 2 Nicola Docherty (C) 16 Eilidh Austin 3 Leah Eddie 18 Laura Berry 4 Kathryn Hill 19 Chelsea Cornet 5 Laura Rafferty 20 Camille Lafaix 6 Tessel Middag 22 Victoria Esson 7 Brogan Hay 23 Kirsty McLean 9 Kirsty Howat 24 Olivia McLoughlin 10 Rio Hardy 25 Megan Cunningham 12 Telma Ivarsdottir 26 Jodi McLeary 13 Jane Ross 44 Katie Wilkinson 14 Mia McAulay 53 May Cruft

"I think it's super important that we remember what can happen on the back of that too and want to emulate that as much as possible.

"It is the first trophy of the season that's available and to be able to win it, it's super important - it will give us one tick along the way of what we want to do."