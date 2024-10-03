Rangers Women 2-2 Celtic Women: Late Celya Barclais equaliser hands Jo Potter's side their first draw of SWPL season

Celya Barclais' late goal rescued Celtic a point as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Rangers.

Both Jo Potter and Elena Sadiku walked away from the fixture questioning several decisions made by the referee on the evening.

The Celtic boss was one of 10 yellow cards dished out throughout the fixture, as she protested the penalty given to Rangers, which Katie Wilkinson eventually converted.

Sadiku claimed the first goal, which was scored by Kirsty Howat, should not have stood due to offside

Rangers saw a header from Tessel Middag chalked off from a similar situation shortly after they had opened the scoring.

Julie Fleeting on the offside calls "Quite fortunate with the goal. The second was called offside but the first was very similar."

"If you look at the first goal, it's offside," Sadiku told Sky Sports. "The second one, the penalty is outside the box. That's why I got the yellow card. Sometimes the referees make mistakes."

Potter added: "You're in the Old Firm, you have to manage games. A lot of decisions that I'm scratching my head with."

How Celtic fought back to draw vs Rangers

It was a blistering start from Rangers, who were fired into an early lead thanks to a stunning volley from Howat in the fifth minute.

Middag thought she had doubled the lead for her side moments later, only to see her celebrations cut short by the offside flag.

Rio Hardy was deemed to have been obstructing Kelsey Renee Daugherty's view in the Celtic goal for the second, although the opener also involved a similar situation with the same player.

The second half was sparked into life with two quick-fire penalties, as both Wilkinson (64) and Saoirse Noonan (69) slotted the ball away with ease from the spot.

Team news Rangers made one change from the side that beat Hearts Women 2-0, as Elizabeth Arnot came in for Mia McAulay.

Celtic boss Elena Sadiku made eight changes with one eye on Tuesday's Champions League game against FC Twente Women.

The latter scored with virtually her first touch off the bench and it was another substitute who netted the equaliser, as Barclais was first to react in the box to lash her effort into the bottom left corner in the 87th minute.

Rangers had conceded just one goal prior to this game but saw two fly past Victoria Esson in less than 20 minutes, as the points were shared in the Old Firm derby.

A late comeback in the derby

Noonan: We could have won

Celtic's Saoirse Noonan speaking to Sky Sports:

"We could have still won at the end but it was a great team effort. We could have snuck three points after that one.

"We could hear both fans and that is what football is about. They are both going at each other but it's a great game for women's football. It was another great test for us. We haven't lost yet."

What next for Rangers Women and Celtic Women?

It's a quick turnaround before the next fixture for Potter's side with Rangers Women hosting Motherwell Women on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Celtic will have an extra two days of rest before their next game against FC Twente Women on in the Champions League on Tuesday.