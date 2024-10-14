SWPL: Rangers and Glasgow City draw as Hearts beat champions Celtic

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers draw with Glasgow City while Hearts inflict defeat on champions Celtic for the first time this season.

Rangers 1-1 Glasgow City

Rangers remain top of the SWPL after fighting back for a point against Glasgow City at Ibrox.

Emily Whelan opened the scoring with 15 minutes gone as she found the bottom corner with a well-placed shot.

The visitors were trailing for a lot of the game but it was Rio Hardy who finally netted for the Gers with 17 minutes left to play.

Rangers visit the capital next Sunday as they take on Hibs while City will look to keep close to them with another three points when they visit Dundee United on the same day.

Hearts 1-0 Celtic

Hearts handed defending champions Celtic's first SWPL defeat of the season to move to within a point of second place Glasgow City.

The hosts took the lead in the first half as Maria McAneny deflected a Kayla Jardine shot into her own net.

Saoirse Noonan should have levelled for the Hoops late on but put her effort wide as they drop to fifth, albeit with a game in hand.

Celtic are next in action when they face Real Madrid away on Thursday, with Hearts taking on Montrose at Links Park next Sunday.

Spartans 0-4 Hibernian

Eilidh Adams scored a hat-trick as Hibs comprehensibly won at Spartans.

She opened with scoring from the penalty spot before netting again two minutes later.

Michaela McAlonie found a third for the visitors with 40 minutes gone, and Adams converted from the spot again after the break to round off a great performance.

Hibs host Rangers next Sunday. Spartans are away to Celtic on the same day.

Montrose 1-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle recovered from a goal down to draw with Montrose in the SWPL.

A brilliant ball found Neve Guthrie in the 58th minute, who knocked it over the goalkeeper to put her side in the lead.

Eight minutes later, Carla Boyce struck up the other end from a corner to level for the Jags.

Partick Thistle are back at home on Sunday when they face Queen's Park. Montrose host Hearts on the same day.

Motherwell 4-1 Dundee United

Laura Berry scored twice as Motherwell comfortably beat bottom side Dundee United.

Berry found the net with seven minutes gone with Ashley Robertson pulled her side level just 10 minutes later.

Louisa Boyes gave Motherwell the lead again in the first half before a Megan Burns own goal saw the hosts go into the 3-1 up.

With 12 minutes to go, Berry scored her second to secure three points beyond any doubt.

Motherwell are on the road next Sunday as they take on Aberdeen at Balmoral. Dundee United host Glasgow City on the same day.

Queen's Park 0-2 Aberdeen

First-half goals by Hannah Stewart and Emily Kraft gave Aberdeen victory over hosts Queen's Park.

Charlize McFadyen threatened for the hosts in the second half but ultimately, they couldn't find a way back into the game as the Dons came out on top.

Aberdeen host Motherwell next Sunday. Queen's Park are away to Partick Thistle.

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports