Sky Sports Cup: Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs & Rangers reach semi finals

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and Rangers are through to the last four of the Sky Sports Cup after an entertaining weekend of quarter-final action.

Motherwell 1-8 Rangers (Saturday November 9)

Image: Rangers put eight past Motherwell

Rangers extended their unbeaten run in the Sky Sports Cup to 10 games as the holders were emphatic winners against Motherwell.

Leah Eddie, Charlie Devlin and Rio Hardy had them three up by 23 minutes before Amy Sharkey pulled one back to give the Women of Steel hope.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But SWPL top goalscorer Katie Wilkinson grabbed a brace to put the Gers 5-1 ahead at half-time and secured her hattrick in the second half.

Late goals from Olivia McLoughlin and Kirsty Howat wrapped up the emphatic win.

Rangers travel away to rivals Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with just one point between the two sides. Motherwell will be hoping to bounce back away to Partick Thistle.

Celtic 0-0 Glasgow City (Celtic win 4-3 on penalties)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Celtic progressed again over Glasgow City at this stage in the Sky Sports Cup but needed penalties this season to defeat Leanne Ross' side.

It was a game of few chances with Murphy Agnew going closest for Celtic early while Emily Whelan blasted her effort well over for City before half-time.

Morgan Cross had the best chance in extra-time for the home side but the game looked destined for penalties.

The momentum first swung in favour of Glasgow City as Maria McAneny's penalty hit the post for Celtic. However, Kelsey Daugherty would be the hero as she saved two City penalties before Natalie Ross would score the winner to make it 4-3.

Celtic have a busy week ahead, starting with Chelsea at Celtic Park on Wednesday in the UEFA Women's Champions League before hosting Rangers on Sunday in the SWPL, live on Sky. League leaders City will look to bounce back away to Queen's Park.

Boroughmuir Thistle 1-3 Aberdeen

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The only SWPL 2 side in the competition, Boroughmuir Thistle, pushed Aberdeen all the way but Scott Booth earned his first win as Dons Head Coach.

Former Dundee United striker, Emily Arthur, gave Thistle the lead at the Meadowbank Stadium with just five minutes played.

The underdogs fought valiantly for the next 30 minutes before Aberdeen were awarded a penalty. Captain Hannah Stewart stepped up and finished to bring the sides level.

Almost immediately after the restart, Aberdeen went ahead for the first time through Darcie Miller. They then put the game out of sight with 15 minutes remaining as Niamh Noble got their third of the match.

Scott Booth's side are next away to Dundee United on Sunday in a potentially massive game to avoid relegation while Boroughmuir Thistle host Kilmarnock on the same day.

Partick Thistle 1-4 Hibernian

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Grant Scott's Hibernian got revenge against Partick Thistle to seal their place in the semi-final of the Sky Sports Cup after the Jags denied them a place in last season's final.

Poppy Lawson gave the Edinburgh side the lead after 10 minutes with a fantastic goal but Thistle were level just minutes later through Cheryl McCulloch.

Kathleen McGovern's nine-minute hattrick sent Hibs through to the last four as they look to win the trophy for an eighth time.

Hibernian return to SWPL action on Sunday away to Hearts at Tynecastle Park while Thistle host Motherwell on the same day.