Women's World Cup 2023: England Lionesses to raise awareness with armbands throughout tournament

England have collectively decided to raise awareness for a number of causes by wearing a different armband on each matchday of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

After FIFA communicated the wearing of the 'One Love' armband would not be permitted at this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand, football's world governing body confirmed players could promote eight alternative causes.

The Lionesses have committed to highlighting each cause on each matchday they participate in, starting with wearing the 'Unite for Inclusion' armband in their World Cup opener against Haiti in Brisbane on Saturday.

Sarina Wiegman's side will wear the 'Unite for Indigenous People' armband in their second Group D game against Denmark in Sydney on July 28, and the 'Unite for Gender Equality' armband when they face China in Adelaide on August 1.

Should England progress to the knockout phases they will wear the 'Unite for Peace' (round-of-16), the 'Unite for Education for All' (quarter-finals), the 'United for Zero Hunger' (semi-finals) and the 'Unite for Ending Violence against Women' armbands respectively.

England defender Millie Bright said: "We wanted to go with FIFA's proposal. As a group, we felt really strongly about all the causes, and we couldn't separate one from the other. We feel that they are all important and deserve recognition and our support.

"We have only just come to a decision recently as we wanted to take time to process it all and to make sure we spoke collectively.

"Supporting Indigenous People is massively important to us as a team, both staff and players. We wanted to come to this country and respect the past, the present and the future. We are aware of the past, but we want to move forward collectively and make the world a better place. It is something that we always pride ourselves on.

"We have also been involved in a conversation yesterday and learning about Indigenous People and the culture.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Lucy Bronze speaks out on pay issues within the women's game and how the players have a sense of empowerment in changing the circumstances.

"We have been honoured with two ceremonies and to be able to have conversations and educate ourselves a little bit more on the Aboriginal People and everything which comes with the culture is amazing. I think we feel really honoured to have had the opportunity.

"As a team, we know what we stand for, what we believe in and we also know the changes that we want to make. So regardless of an armband, we would like to think our actions and our morals represent everything that we believe in and stand for."

The 'One Love' armband was a source of controversy during the men's World Cup in Qatar last year, when England and six other competing nations announced plans to wear it during the tournament, only to back down over the threat of sanctions on players from FIFA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Women's World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino claims they're increasing investment in women's football as they bid to grow the sport.

At this summer's World Cup, players and teams will be allowed to promote social causes of their choosing at their respective training bases as well as before and after games, but on-pitch messages will be penalised if they do not sit within the FIFA regulations.

World football's governing body re-iterated its stance ahead of July's Women's World Cup, while offering up eight alternatives sanctioned by the organisation - but none including any mention of LGBTQ+ rights.

The colours of FIFA's 'unite for inclusion' band are not those of the rainbow or LGBT pride flag, instead, they symbolise race and heritage (red/black/green) and all gender identities and sexual orientations (pink/yellow/blue).