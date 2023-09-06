Spain's Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss after Women's World Cup final

Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for his behaviour but refused to resign; Spanish FA chief kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England last month; Jorge Vilda was sacked as Spain Women coach on Tuesday as fallout continued

Jenni Hermoso has filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office over the kiss by now-suspended Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales following the Women's World Cup final.

Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges, in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by FIFA, which has provisionally suspended him.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney on August 20.

Hermoso said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression".

Hermoso also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show support for Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

Spain's government, players' unions, players and many citizens have vocally supported Hermoso - but Rubiales has refused to resign.

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA on August 27 after he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he claimed he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists."

Regional FA leaders then called for Rubiales' removal, while Pedro Rocha, the federation's interim president, apologised this week for the "enormous damage" caused by his predecessor's actions and promised organisational restructure.

That restructure is now taking place, with Jorge Vilda - the controversial coach of the women's team who was seen applauding Rubiales during the speech in which he refused to resign - sacked on Tuesday and replaced by Montse Tome, his former assistant.

Vilda has branded his sacking as Spain Women's head coach only weeks after winning the World Cup as "unfair".

"I am as well as you can be having been fired after being world champion 10 days ago," Vilda said in an interview with Cadena SER. "I believe I have been fired unfairly.

"In sporting terms, I am going to accept all criticism. But on a personal level, I believe it has been unfair.

"It has been a special year. Nothing has ever been said directly but indirectly things have been said that do not sit well with me. Things have been said that are not true."

He added of his dismissal: "It was a brief meeting with Pedro Rocha and the vice president of equality. The explanation is that there have been 'structural changes'.

"After everything I've achieved, after having given my 100 per cent, my conscience is clear. I don't understand the firing. I didn't think I deserved it."

All 11 of Vilda's backroom colleagues had already resigned in protest over the ongoing crisis surrounding Rubiales.