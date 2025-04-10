Premier League predictions, odds and best bets: Arsenal and Liverpool to lose, a win for Leicester?

Our betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League weekend and is predicting some huge shocks.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 12.30pm

My instincts are telling me that Man City are incredibly vulnerable here at 1/2 with Sky Bet as Crystal Palace have won 12 of their last 16 matches and are soaring under Oliver Glasner. But City's new defensive duo of Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol could be the partnership that changes everything for Pep Guardiola.

Since being paired together for the second half against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, City haven't conceded a goal in 225 minutes of football. It's an exciting partnership and one to keep an eye on over the remainder of the season. It could just be the defensive fix Guardiola has been searching for.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Brighton vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm

Brighton's record against the bottom six at home this season wouldn't exactly send you rushing to the counter to back the 1/4 with Sky Bet on offer for a home win. They are winless in four home matches with Southampton, Ipswich, Wolves and Everton, scoring just three goals. And you can add a 2-2 in this reverse fixture at the King Power as another piece of evidence regarding Brighton's lack of guile when facing lesser opposition.

But this is Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester - a team that haven't scored in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches. Scoring runs like this always do come to an end - it could be time to jump on at 9/1 for a shock away win. Therefore, Bilal El Khannous, who scored Leicester's last goal at Tottenham and has eight shots across this goalless run, to score at 7/1 with Sky Bet is a potential betting angle.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Bilal El Khannous to score (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Everton, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

It's hard to not respect what Forest are doing at home with their defensive output. Just 10 goals conceded at the City Ground is a phenomenal record and they've kept consecutive clean sheets against Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Brighton. That's ridiculous.

However, David Moyes has improved Everton's goal output significantly since taking charge. They've gone from scoring 0.8 goals per 90 under Sean Dyche this season to 1.7 goals per 90. At the prices, I like their chances of adding to the scoring here with Iliman Ndiaye rating as a fine wager to score at 4/1 with Sky Bet. He's scored four in his last four completed starts for Everton, is the designated penalty taker and has that touch of class to create something out of nothing.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Iliman Ndiaye to score (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Aston Villa, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

It shows you how frightening PSG are in that Villa played excellently in Paris, especially in terms of organisation, but still conspired to lose the game 3-1.

This should be a tad easier.

Southampton became the first team in Premier League history to be relegated with as many as seven games remaining last weekend and Ivan Juric was shown the door. It's now 35 goals conceded in their last 12 Premier League games, meaning Villa should really fancy their chances of filling their strikers up with confidence ahead of their Champions League second leg on Tuesday. If Ollie Watkins starts, he looks a great bet to score anytime at 6/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-3

Arsenal vs Brentford, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Arsenal have been drifting in the betting and it's easy to see why. I'm always interested in taking on teams in the game sandwiched between two Champions League knockout games - as shown last season when Aston Villa stormed north London and won at 10/1 in between Arsenal's two-legged tie with Bayern Munich. The focus will be on Real Madrid and Brentford carry enough of a threat to make their 4/1 away price worth investing in.

I'm going to go down my familiar route too when it comes to Brentford and back Yoane Wissa to score. Across the last 12 Premier League, no player in the Premier League has generated more expected goals than Wissa (7.27) and he's netted five times.

Wissa scored in last year's fixture at the Emirates and he can take advantage with minds elsewhere in the Arsenal camp.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Yoane Wissa to score & Brentford to win (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal

Brentford Saturday 12th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Wolves vs Tottenham, Sunday 2pm

Tottenham have lost 12 of their last 19 away games in the Premier League and this fixture is the sandwich between the make-or-break Europa League quarter-final. Maybe with the pressure off and the sunshine beaming down Spurs will return to playing some free-flowing Angeball, but it's hard to ignore the price on Wolves here at 6/5 with Sky Bet. Vitor Pereira has reworked this team into one that is very difficult to beat, taking 10 points from 12 available without Matheus Cunha - that's impressive, albeit against weak opposition.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Chelsea vs Ipswich, Sunday 2pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Liam Delap will be available for £30m when Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League. No wonder clubs are queueing around the corner for his services. Chelsea are one of those clubs and this looks a fantastic opportunity for Delap to showcase his skills in front of the Chelsea hierarchy, something he's already done this season when playing like a human wrecking ball in Ipswich's only home win of the season against the Blues.

They couldn't cope with his physicality or direct running that night and similar destruction could be on the way. He scored and won three fouls in the reverse fixture - a repeat can be backed at 9/1 through the BuildABet function with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best bits from Liam Delap's impressive 2024/25 season with Ipswich Town, could an England call-up be next for the striker?

Liverpool vs West Ham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Liverpool need only 11 points from their remaining seven games to guarantee the Premier League title but they might just stagger over the line.

I like the West Ham away win price here at 9/1 with Sky Bet.

Graham Potter has a very impressive record away from home against the elite teams in the Premier League. In his last 10 games managing away from home against a team that finished in the top three that season, he has avoided defeat on six occasions. But what really impressed me when looking at those matches is the overall aggregate score in those 10 games: his teams only lost 8-12 on aggregate.

And the expected goals aggregate was very close too over that time at 0.85-1.3. That's so impressive when you factor in the difficulty in matches Potter's teams were undertaking.

Potter has taken West Ham to Arsenal and won this season, drawn at Villa and only lost narrowly to Chelsea already. He can work his magic again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: West Ham +2 handicap (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

The Newcastle hangover has yet to materialise. That's an impressive piece of work from Eddie Howe.

However, this looks a fiddly one for the Toon and they look short to me at 4/6 with Sky Bet. I don't actually mind this spot for Man Utd if they play in the same way as they did against Man City - by engaging a low block and playing in transition.

Newcastle United

Manchester United Sunday 13th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

This team is built to play to play that way, as shown under previous managers. Even Pep Guardiola said last week that Ruben Amorim should concentrate on making United a transition team as that's what they're good at. It's usually wise to listen to him.

This low-block approach has been seen six times under Amorim in games where United are big outsiders - against Arsenal three times, twice vs Man City and at Liverpool - and United were defensively sound, losing only one of those matches.

I think they can frustrate Newcastle playing this way. Away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Bournemouth vs Fulham, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

This should be a competitive, high-stakes game. So, with the intensity up, there should be fouls galore - something that is always assured when Bournemouth are involved. No team have committed more fouls this season than Andoni Iraola's men and they've made at least 13 fouls in 17 of their last 18 matches. That shows you how reliable they are this market.

There is great value on offer with Tyler Adams' fouls committed odds.

Since coming back from injury at the end of November he has made 44 fouls in 16 starts, that's 2.6 fouls per game. The two or more line is a bet that's landed in 11 of his last 16 starts and in all six of his last appearances. It is 10/11 with Sky Bet to go in again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Tyler Adams +2 fouls (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt on Bilal El Khannous to score for Leicester vs Brighton (7/1 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Iliman Ndiaye to score for Everton vs Nottingham Forest (4/1 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Yoane Wissa to score & Brentford to win (17/2 with Sky Bet)

0.5pts on El Khannous, Ndiaye & Wissa to score (160/1 with Sky Bet)

1pt double on West Ham +2 handicap & Tyler Adams to make +2 fouls (5/2 with Sky Bet)