Bukayo Saka still improving for Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic's long-range shooting key and Kaoru Mitoma's return to form

"Doing it when the team needs it, not when it is 3-0, that is what defines a top player." That was Mikel Arteta's verdict after Bukayo Saka made the difference for Arsenal as they came from behind in the second half to win 3-1 against Southampton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s Premier League win over Southampton

Saka set up the first two goals before adding the third himself in a player-of-the-match performance at the Emirates Stadium that had them lauding his leadership qualities. Asked about that afterwards, Arteta was similarly effusive in his praise.

"For sure, that is the maturity and that is the steps that players have to do. He has been long enough in the team now, he has earned the right to have that role. He believes in that. He has the capacity to change games, to decide games."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Bukayo Saka's chances created for Arsenal so far this Premier League season

The two assists take him to seven for the Premier League season, clear of Cole Palmer as the most creative player in the competition. There is always a bit of noise in the assist data, dependent as it is on the finishing of others, but the chances created tell a tale.

Saka has not just improved in that regard, he has taken a leap. "I think it is another step ahead from what he was," acknowledged Arteta. Encouragingly, the number of chances that Saka is creating per 90 minutes continues to increase season after season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He was brilliant last season and the season before that, but these numbers suggest that he is getting better. Only Kevin De Bruyne has as many Premier League assists over the past three Premier League seasons and even he cannot claim that. This is Saka's time.

Man City scoring from distance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham

Manchester City's 3-2 win over Fulham was far from convincing and required two goals from outside the penalty box to pull it off - but that has long since become a feature of the team whose head coach introduced the world to the phrase 'tiki-taka' football.

Pep Guardiola's City have scored 21 Premier League goals from outside the box since the start of last season - nine more than any other side. It is largely a consequence of their domination, opponents defending deep with lots of bodies behind the ball.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Perhaps surprisingly, 40 per cent of City's shots this season have come from outside the box. Only Ipswich have a higher proportion of such shots. City still rank fourth for shots from inside the box but are clear at the top when it comes to attempts from distance.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Much was made - in this column and elsewhere - of the number of shots that Ruben Dias had in the second half of their draw with Arsenal. The Portuguese defender had five attempts, with Manuel Akanji weighing in with a couple. It was far from ideal for City.

But it does depend on who is having those shots. Phil Foden has scored six of those 21 goals, with Rodri netting four of them - as many as Erling Haaland. It is an often overlooked aspect of Rodri's absence. City need players who can score from that zone.

Image: Man City's shot map against Fulham highlights their reliance on long-range shots

Which is why Mateo Kovacic's goals against Fulham will encourage Guardiola. He now has three goals for the season, the most he has managed in a decade in Europe's top leagues, while this was also the first time that he has scored more than once in a game.

Clearly, they cannot count on Kovacic doing it particularly often. But just the threat of it will help. City need the opposition to believe that if they drop too deep then they will be punished. In that respect, the nature of their win over Fulham could prove significant.

Mitoma back to his best

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton’s match against Tottenham in the Premier League

A word for Kaoru Mitoma's performance against Tottenham, one that Brighton supporters - and indeed Pedro Porro - will not forget for some time. He was instrumental as his side came from two goals down to win 3-2 at the Amex Stadium.

Mitoma did not score but he did help to set up the first two Brighton goals in an outstanding display that harked back to his best form. This was the first time that Mitoma had created three chances from open play in a Premier League game this season.

In fact, it was the first time since also creating three chances against Brentford in December. To better it, you have to go back over a year - to August last season - when he did it twice in a week against Luton and Wolves, scoring a glorious goal at Molineux.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mitoma has scored only twice in his 23 appearances for Brighton over the past 12 months. But perhaps a reunion with Pervis Estupinan on the Seagulls' left side will help with that. The pair have started only three of those 23 games alongside each other.

The introduction of the Ecuadorian was an important element of the turnaround, feeding Mitoma for the first two goals. It was with Estupinan behind him - and often ahead of him - that Mitoma produced his best form for Brighton in the 2022/23 season.

The Japan international will turn 28 at the end of this season, which is usually the autumn of a winger's career. But as a late developer, who was 24 before he even debuted in European football, let's hope there is still much to come from the marvellous Mitoma.

Previously in The Debrief

GW1: Salah's sprints, Saka's one-on-ones, Mount's pressing

GW2: Calvert-Lewin's runs, Odegaard's pressing, Pereira's corners

GW3: De Bruyne's position, Gravenberch's runs, Dawson's return

GW4: Nuno's masterclass, Duran's strike rate, Nketiah's shooting

GW5: Diaz's finishing, Traore's end product, Archer's issues

GW6: McNeil's role, Kulusevski's creativity, Gravenberch's carrying