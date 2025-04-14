Tottenham's defence tactically exposed by Wolves, Ilkay Gundogan's improvement and Donyell Malen's Aston Villa impact

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

⬇️ Tottenham's defence tactically exposed

🟦 Gundogan finding his form at Man City

🔥 Malen making his point at Aston Villa

"It is not like the players are doing it on purpose," said Ange Postecoglou after his side's 4-2 defeat to Wolves. "I would probably be more frustrated if it was something that we did from a tactical or organisational perspective, but they are individual errors."

Some of Tottenham's mistakes at Molineux were inexplicable. Guglielmo Vicario's uncertainty was almost comical. Cristian Romero seemed to run past the ball for Wolves' third goal. Lucas Bergvall surrendered it far too easily to Matheus Cunha for the fourth.

According to Opta, it is the two second-half mistakes that are logged as errors leading to goals - the first time in exactly a year that Spurs have made that many in a Premier League game. But to dismiss this as a mere aberration would be a little kind on Postecoglou.

His team looked wide open throughout, completely unable to deal with anything aerial from Wolves because the home side gobbled up any knockdowns. Every Tottenham defender seemed isolated, the gaps too big, spaces both in behind and in front. It was a mess.

Postecoglou's opposite number Vitor Pereira knows him well. The pair first went head to head in the Asian Champions League, trading wins with their respective teams when Postecoglou was in Japan and Pereira was in China. The latter had a plan for him.

Asking Pereira about that in the press conference afterwards, whether he himself regarded Tottenham's many mistakes as just individual errors or moments forced by his team, he gave an illuminating answer. "Football is strategic," he explained.

"When we feel that the block is higher because they want to press us - and I know that they like to press the pass back - the spaces at the back, they were there. It means that in that moment, a long ball, and then be ready and prepared for the second ball. That is what we did in training, to prepare the team for this moment.

"After, if you face a team that hits a long ball and wins the second ball one time and create problems, two times and create problems, three times and create problems, next time, the line will be afraid to go and concede a lot of space at the back.

"It means that we started to have some spaces in between the lines. We created these spaces in between the lines and when we create these spaces in between the lines, we can play.

"But before, it was difficult. It was difficult because they are a strong team."

Spurs might be a strong side but the point is that this is not misfortune. The expected-goals data shows that only the bottom three give up more chances. They are the only team in the bottom six to concede fewer than the stats say they should have done.

With three first-choice defenders on the bench at Wolves, there was some mitigation. Postecoglou's focus is on Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. But these defensive vulnerabilities have been a feature of their season. The scrutiny is only going to continue.

Gundogan finding form again

Pep Guardiola was asked after Manchester City's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace whether James McAtee could be one to help fill the huge void that is going to be left by Kevin De Bruyne. The City boss was eager not to put such big pressure on any one individual.

But perhaps it is the second coming of another veteran City legend that could help to alleviate the loss of De Bruyne. It was a pleasure to be there to witness the great Belgian's performance but there were also hints that Ilkay Gundogan has found his form again.

De Bruyne made things happen but Gundogan, playing in the left channel, was the ideal foil. He completed 68 of his 70 passes, his 97.1 per cent accuracy the best of any outfield starter on the pitch. Guardiola has liked what he has been seeing from him for a while.

"The Gundo from Leicester, the Gundo from Bournemouth, the Gundo from today, is the Gundo I remember from when we won the treble and the quadruple," said Guardiola. "His pace, his defensive intelligence, how he arrives. Now, having him with us is massive."

Image: Ilkay Gundogan's events by zone and passing sonar for Man City against Crystal Palace

Gundogan was talking about the team when he said recently that he had seen "a certain change" - an improvement in City's attitude, showing more aggression without the ball. Guardiola agrees with that assessment and thinks it is helping Gundogan now too.

"As a team, we could not help him," he explained, "because it is not about you, you or you. Everyone was down, was below, because the team was not playing good. When the team plays good, individuals rise. Without that, all the football you cannot do."

Prior to Christmas, City won just one of 11 games that Gundogan started. Since Christmas, they have lost only once in his 13 starts - and that defeat was away to Real Madrid. Perhaps reports of the Germany international's demise had been greatly exaggerated.

He turns 35 in October but is expected to stay next season, his contract extension having kicked in. With a couple of successful dribbles against Palace, the old ball-carrying skills on show too, maybe there is a role still to play for this particular City great.

Malen's big impact off bench for Villa

Speaking to Donyell Malen soon after he signed for Aston Villa, he laid out his plans. "I am just looking forward to being here, improving and playing in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports. "What I have to do is score goals and be important for the team."

Malen is doing just that. His goal against Southampton on Saturday was his third in three consecutive games in the competition and remarkably similar to his first strike against Brighton. That too was a vicious effort on the angle struck low into the far corner.

Image: Donyell Malen's Premier League shot map since signing for Aston Villa

Incredibly, the Dutchman has the best strike rate in the Premier League this season, averaging better than a goal per 90 minutes so far. Not a huge coincidence given that he has had the most shots on target per 90 minutes too. Small sample size. Big impact.

Image: Donyell Malen has been lethal for Aston Villa - taking on the role of Jhon Duran

Of course, there is a big game coming up against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening for which Malen is not available. His disappointment about not being registered for the Champions League must have been huge but he is reacting to it in the right way.

Malen's long-term future at Villa looks bright. He is the Moussa Diaby replacement they needed in the summer, an upgrade on Leon Bailey on that right wing. Unai Emery has shifted Morgan Rogers out there but must be tempted to trust Malen with more minutes.

For now, he is Villa's finisher off the bench - just what was needed after losing Jhon Duran in the winter window. With more goals than starts, Malen is fast becoming a fan favourite too. He is delivering on that ambition to score goals and be important for his team.