Gabriel Martinelli's role as Arsenal striker, Mats Wieffer's tackling, Kevin Schade's impact feature in The Debrief

Martinelli's move up front

Injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have left Arsenal short of striker options at the top end of the pitch, which is why the sight of Gabriel Martinelli finally being deployed there and helping to change the game against Liverpool will lead to mixed feelings.

Martinelli headed in the first of Arsenal's two goals as they came from two down to earn a point against the champions at Anfield on Sunday. Supporters might wonder why they have not seen the Brazilian used there more often by Mikel Arteta given their struggles.

Image: Martinelli's minutes by position during his Premier League career with Arsenal

Leandro Trossard, who put in the cross from the left, has often been preferred there. A clearly out-of-position Mikel Merino has played in that role because of his physicality. The absence of a natural centre-forward has contributed to them failing to achieve their targets.

"I think they have left themselves short in that department," Gary Neville told Sky Sports. "Maybe they thought Raheem Sterling could be the person to step up and fill that gap as a third striker." Instead, maybe the best option was Martinelli all along.

"I actually think in the last half of this game Martinelli showed he actually could be a real dangerous centre-forward with his runs in behind," added Neville. That ability to stretch the Liverpool defence was a feature following Arteta's second-half switch.

"Especially when they have such a high line and they are so aggressive with that," conceded the Arsenal manager when asked in the press conference after the game about Martinelli's success as a striker. It is a move many supporters have called for.

When Martinelli first broke into the Arsenal team under Unai Emery, he was initially used as a centre-forward quite regularly. While still a teenager, he was able to score seven goals in his first seven appearances for the club - two of those coming away at Anfield.

Image: The evolution of Martinelli's Premier League touch map for Arsenal season by season

Image: Martinelli has been Arsenal's fastest player this season

The surprising development in his game is that Martinelli has transitioned away from the penalty box, not towards it. He is staying wider now than he did two seasons ago when his runs from out to in were a major factor in him scoring 15 Premier League goals.

Hugging the touchline, Martinelli is not so effective. Conor Bradley certainly dealt with him well during the first half at Anfield. When the emphasis is on Martinelli's dribbling ability rather than his off-the-ball movement, his effectiveness is not so obvious.

Indeed, the statistics show that his dribble success rate has steadily declined with each passing season. Perhaps more fluidity would favour his game. His header against Liverpool suggested he has more to offer. It is just a little late in the season to find it out.

Wieffer's tackling for Brighton

Mats Wieffer made nine tackles in his team's win at Wolves, which equals the record number of tackles made by a Brighton player in a Premier League game. It is more than a statistical curiosity, however. One of Wieffer's tackles led to the breakthrough goal.

Matheus Cunha came to the edge of his own penalty box to collect the pass from Emmanuel Agbadou but found himself closed down quickly by Wieffer, the full-back dispossessing Cunha and then drawing the foul which led to Danny Welbeck's penalty.

Asking Fabian Hurzeler about that, he said: "Mats Wieffer had an impressive game. He was very stable defensively. He had good moments in high pressure and also in possession he was good. Regarding the penalty, he did a good job with high pressure."

This pivotal moment was also ironic. In the reverse fixture against Wolves in October, Wieffer had endured an ignominious moment, surrendering the ball in a five-against-one situation late on only to see Cunha go up the other end and score an equaliser.

This was revenge of sorts. The Dutchman, signed from Feyenoord in the summer, is a natural defensive midfielder and will hope to continue his Brighton career there eventually. But he excelled at right-back in this game. His tackling made the difference.

Image: Mats Wieffer's minutes by position for Brighton this season

And finally… Schade steps up

"I do not think we created many clear-cut, big chances," said Thomas Frank after Brentford's 1-0 win at Ipswich kept their European ambitions on track at Portman Road.. "Sometimes you need a top delivery and a top finish, and we got that."

Kevin Schade was the player who provided the latter, his fourth goal in three games to reach 11 for the Premier League season. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have taken the headlines for much of the year, but this is clearly an attacking trident now.

Image: Kevin Schade's heat map and shot map for Brentford this season

Brentford, on a run of four consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since 1939, were the only team in the Premier League to have three players into double figures for the season until joined by champions Liverpool when Cody Gakpo scored against Arsenal.

Schade's slow-burn success is an example of their fine planning. It has taken time for the 23-year-old forward to find his role since signing from Freiburg but he is blossoming now and showing that he is able to hurt the opposition in a variety of different ways.

His winner at Ipswich was his fourth header of the campaign, having also scored four with his right foot and three with his left. Add to that the space that he creates for others with his speed and a rare willingness to work defensively and his contribution is growing.