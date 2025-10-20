Morgan Rogers brilliant between the lines for Aston Villa, Everton's Beto conundrum and Bruno Fernandes gets his assist

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Rogers between the lines for Villa

Finding space against Tottenham's midfield is not easy. Morgan Rogers managed to carve out just enough of it thanks to a superb touch before lashing the ball into the net to provide the launchpad for Aston Villa's comeback win at Spurs on Sunday.

It was Rogers' first goal of the season for Villa after what has been a difficult start for him - even being jeered by sections of his own support after finally completing a pass against Bologna. But Unai Emery stuck by him because he knows what he can do.

One statistic highlights this more clearly than any other. Genius IQ data allows us to identify how many times a player is available to receive the ball between the lines. Rogers has been available 78 times in the Premier League already so far this season.

That is the most of any player, and almost double that of the player third on the list. It is a rare ability, one that helped him provide an assist to Donyell Malen in Villa's previous game against Burnley and explains why Emery backed him to turn his form around.

Speaking to Emery about this on Friday, showing him the data, he told Sky Sports: "He is a No 10. Whether playing inside or moving there from outside to inside, it is his best position. When we signed him, we watched him and identified how he could help us.

"I use him a lot because he is a player who can connect and link the play as a No 10 and then drive, using his physical capacity to get into the opponent's box. He can improve by being more clinical, by getting better at finding that last pass and by scoring more goals.

"Last year, he achieved here fantastic numbers, 14 goals and 13 assists as well. Of course, this year, he has started poorly with the numbers, but he is getting better and I am confident that he is going to continue improving this year, because we need it."

What was the message when Rogers was struggling? "Keep going," says Emery. "Work hard and when you are not being clinical, not being brilliant, if you keep doing your tasks, keep working for the team, it will give you the possibility to be brilliant again."

Rogers' goal against Spurs was certainly brilliant and thanks to his impressive ability to continue finding the space between the lines, he is a player who will keep getting the ball in dangerous areas. That being the case, a return to form was just a matter of time.

Moyes has Beto conundrum at Everton

Image: Beto's Premier League career shot map for Everton highlights his wastefulness

Whether the same can be said of Beto is another matter but the Everton striker does have a world-class ability to generate high-quality chances for himself. When it comes to getting opportunities, he is elite. Unfortunately, the finishing just does not match.

There was yet another reminder of that in Everton's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Watching that game at the Etihad Stadium, David Moyes must have been wondering whether swapping the game's strikers would have brought a different result.

"We had two great chances," said Moyes in the press conference afterwards. Both came Beto's way. "The second one, which Beto doesn't score it, I think is onside. If it were a VAR decision, it would be incredibly close to being a goal," added the Everton boss.

"I don't know how many chances you get when you come to Man City, but certainly the level of team which we are at the moment, it means that we don't get bundles of them, so we have to take those opportunities." But it is a longstanding problem for Beto.

Since arriving in the Premier League in the summer of 2023, he ranks sixth among all players for expected goals per 90 minutes once penalties are excluded. That places him just behind £115m man Alexander Isak and just above Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The problem is that Beto underperforms his expected goals by more than anyone else in the top 10 - a slightly worse finisher than Darwin Nunez. The conundrum for Moyes and Everton is that while others might finish better, would they get into the positions?

A comparison with Thierno Barry, the £27m signing from Villarreal suggests not. He gets far fewer chances. Indeed, there are very few players capable of providing the threat that Beto does. But with just one goal this season, Moyes' patience will be wearing thin.

Big calls come off for Amorim at Anfield

It was a thrill to be there to see Ruben Amorim enjoy his best day yet in English football. He not only won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time but Manchester United won back to back at the reigning champions for the first time since 1908.

Every decision came off for the Portuguese. "All the small things were perfect," Amorim said in the press conference afterwards. "When you win you are so smart, the coach, he is amazing. When you lose, there is something wrong with the manager."

His decision to play the more elusive Matheus Cunha as a central striker ahead of Benjamin Sesko was certainly vindicated. "If we put Ben I think it is easier for these type of centre-backs to control our striker." Cunha tested Liverpool's defence in different ways.

Twice in the closing stages of the game, the Brazilian could be seen clenching his fist as he looked towards the bench, having done exceptionally well to win possession for his team. Enjoying the space as Liverpool attacked, his ball carrying proved to be key.

But so was Amad Diallo, so was Bryan Mbeumo and so were all the defenders - particularly Sky Sports' player-of-the-match Harry Maguire. But a word too for Bruno Fernandes' delivery, his expertly-volleyed pass providing the assist for Maguire's winner.

It was his first assist of the Premier League season, taking Fernandes to 52 overall in the competition - now above Eric Cantona for United. Although being deployed much deeper under Amorim, Fernandes has still created more than anyone else this season.

Image: Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances since arriving in the Premier League

In fact, his 22 chances created this season are five more than the next player. Since making his Premier League debut for United in 2020, Fernandes has created 128 more chances than his nearest rival - the former Manchester City favourite Kevin De Bruyne.

This, No 560 for United must rank among the most satisfying for Fernandes and for Maguire. The pair have been oft criticised during this fraught period in the club's history. Both deserved this memorable moment at Anfield. Amorim's best as United coach.