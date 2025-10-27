Bournemouth's starts, Sunderland's Noah Sadiki, Joe Rodon at Leeds and Kevin Schade feature in The Debrief

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Bournemouth's incredible fast starts illustrated

More to Sunderland's dynamic duo in midfield

Rodon's unusual threat from corners for Leeds

Schade's pace unstoppable after Andrews' advice

Bournemouth's fast starts

It took Bournemouth all of 25 minutes to find the breakthrough in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Andoni Iraola's side have actually taken the lead earlier than that in the majority of their nine Premier League games so far this season.

It is a remarkable statistic given that Arsenal, the Premier League leaders, have not led after 30 minutes in any of their last eight games in the competition. When it comes to making fast starts in matches, it is the Cherries not the Gunners who are without peer.

It reflects the intensity of their football under Iraola. Speaking to Sky Sports about this last season, he explained: "You have to play to your strength and that is why it helps to have a young team with players who can play with high energy, in a high rhythm."

Perhaps that youthful exuberance explains some of their late goals, netting in the 89th minute or later in each of their three games prior to the win over Forest. But the fact that Bournemouth start so much quicker than their opponents is all about Iraola's approach.

They cover by the far the most distance at high intensity in the opening five minutes, setting the tone by running 10 per cent further than even the next best team. It is a characteristic that has turned into a trademark - making them a favourite of the neutrals.

Sunderland's Sadiki revelation

Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki have swiftly established themselves as the Premier League's dynamic duo, the Sunderland pair being the only two players in the competition to cover over 100km so far this season. It is some partnership.

The statistic has been used to bat back the suggestion that Sadiki is there to provide the legs to complement the nous of Xhaka, proof that the 33-year-old midfielder can still cover the ground. However, it is also a slight on Sadiki to imply he is a mere athlete.

Image: Sunderland duo Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki have covered the most ground this season

Consider the comments of Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris when Sadiki arrived from Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer. "What stood out immediately was his composure on the ball, his ability to manage rhythm, and the maturity in his decision-making."

Image: Sadiki's pass map for Sunderland in the Premier League this season

Genius IQ data shows that while Sadiki's pass completion rate is 87.58 per cent, the expected completion rate of those passes, given everyone's positioning on the pitch and the difficulty of passes attempted, is 84.07 per cent - 3.51 percentage points lower.

Sadiki, 20, is indeed proving the ideal partner for Xhaka in the middle of the pitch, a combination that has helped propel Sunderland to startling heights. But while Xhaka has shown he can run, make no mistake about it, Sadiki has shown he can play too.

Rodon's threat from corners

Joe Rodon's header for Leeds in their 2-1 win over West Ham was the ninth Premier League goal conceded from a corner by the Irons this season. No other side has let in more than three. And there is no excuse for not anticipating the threat of Rodon.

This was the ninth time that the Wales international centre-back has won the first contact from corners into the box so far this season. For context, the next most by any other Premier League player is five. He has become a real weapon in the opposition box.

Rodon scored at the same end of the Elland Road pitch against Bournemouth earlier this season, much to the delight of his boss Daniel Farke. "He is adding goal threat," said Farke at the time. "I have always moaned about it. I was on his back about it."

Image: Joe Rodon has become a real threat for Leeds in the opposition penalty box

Threat in the air! No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Joe Rodon.

Now, Rodon has his second goal of the campaign. Allied to his assured displays at the other end of the pitch and it has been a triumphant return to the top division for a player who was unable to force his way into a regular spot for Tottenham in his younger days.

Farke recently described him as "much more mature" now, having developed considerably. "A way better player than he was three years ago, he has proven already that he can do it." And now Rodon has added that goal threat to his game as well.

Andrews predicts Schade goal

Perhaps you will have seen the clip from the summer of Keith Andrews discussing the chances that could be there for Kevin Schade when playing from the left and making that run from out to in that did for Liverpool in Brentford's 3-2 win on Saturday night.

"When you win it on the opposite side to where you are, there are goals." Andrews told Schade. "The right-back is here," he added, gesturing up the pitch. So it proved as Conor Bradley was caught trying to push on and Schade got the run on Ibrahima Konate.

Image: Liverpool's Conor Bradley was advancing with his team in possession of the ball

Image: Kevin Schade ran through on goal to score for Brentford against Liverpool

Image: Brentford's Kevin Schade is the fastest player in the Premier League this season

Once in behind, what is certain is that there is no catching the 23-year-old flyer. Schade has a top speed of 37.44km per hour in the Premier League this season, making him the fastest man in the competition. Andrews believes there is still more to come.

"Right from the go in pre-season, I felt he was ready for that next step in his journey to be a more prominent figure within the team," he said following Schade's goal against Chelsea last month. Now Liverpool have felt the force of his unstoppable pace too.