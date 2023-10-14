Northern Ireland vs San Marino. European Championship Qualifying Group H.
Windsor Park.
Substitution, San Marino. Luca Ceccaroli replaces Lorenzo Capicchioni.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Roberto Di Maio.
Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shea Charles.
Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcello Mularoni (San Marino).
Conor Washington (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Conor Washington (Northern Ireland).
Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Conor Washington replaces Josh Magennis.
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Callum Marshall replaces Paul Smyth.
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Isaac Price replaces Jonny Evans.
Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino).
Substitution, San Marino. Marcello Mularoni replaces Matteo Vitaioli.
Attempt missed. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Capicchioni with a cross following a corner.
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dante Rossi (San Marino).
Foul by Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland).
Filippo Fabbri (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Lorenzo Capicchioni.
Attempt missed. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross following a set piece situation.
Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lorenzo Capicchioni (San Marino).
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Alessandro D'Addario.
Second Half begins Northern Ireland 2, San Marino 0.
Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro D'Addario replaces Simone Franciosi.
First Half ends, Northern Ireland 2, San Marino 0.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Dante Rossi.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Dante Rossi.
Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).
Simone Franciosi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland).
Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
Foul by Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland).
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Dale Taylor is caught offside.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Northern Ireland. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Paul Smyth is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino).
Foul by Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland).
Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Smyth.
Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Paddy McNair is caught offside.
Goal! Northern Ireland 2, San Marino 0. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Smyth with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shea Charles.
Foul by Trai Hume (Northern Ireland).
Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross.
Goal! Northern Ireland 1, San Marino 0. Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Smyth with a cross.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.