Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Northern Ireland vs San Marino. European Championship Qualifying Group H.

Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland 2

  • P Smyth (5th minute)
  • J Magennis (11th minute)

San Marino 0

    substitution icon

    Substitution, San Marino. Luca Ceccaroli replaces Lorenzo Capicchioni.
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Roberto Di Maio.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shea Charles.
    free_kick_won icon

    Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marcello Mularoni (San Marino).
    yellow_card icon

    Conor Washington (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Washington (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Conor Washington replaces Josh Magennis.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Callum Marshall replaces Paul Smyth.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Isaac Price replaces Jonny Evans.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, San Marino. Marcello Mularoni replaces Matteo Vitaioli.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a through ball.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Capicchioni with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
    free_kick_won icon

    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dante Rossi (San Marino).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Filippo Fabbri (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Lorenzo Capicchioni.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lorenzo Capicchioni (San Marino).
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Alessandro D'Addario.

    Second Half begins Northern Ireland 2, San Marino 0.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro D'Addario replaces Simone Franciosi.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Northern Ireland 2, San Marino 0.
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Dante Rossi.
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Dante Rossi.
    yellow_card icon

    Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Simone Franciosi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Dale Taylor is caught offside.
    comment icon

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Paul Smyth is caught offside.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Smyth.
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Paddy McNair is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Northern Ireland 2, San Marino 0. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Smyth with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shea Charles.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Trai Hume (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross.
    goal icon

    Goal! Northern Ireland 1, San Marino 0. Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lorenzo Lazzari (San Marino).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Smyth with a cross.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.