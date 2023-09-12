Norway vs Georgia. European Championship Qualifying Group A.
Ullevaal Stadion.
Attempt saved. Patrick Berg (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Nusa.
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).
Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fredrik Bjørkan (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgi Gocholeishvili with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Nusa (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Bjørkan.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Berg.
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Otar Kiteishvili.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.