Norwich vs Reading preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Action

Championship leaders Norwich will be without suspended midfielder Emi Buendia when relegation battlers Reading visit Carrow Road.

The Argentine was shown a straight red card during Saturday's 4-0 win over QPR and begins a three-match ban. Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are both options to come into the side.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury worries as his side chase a ninth straight victory. Midfielder Louis Thompson has recovered from a knee problem, while forward Carlton Morris (ankle) has also stepped up his rehabilitation.

Reading forward Nelson Oliveira, on loan from Norwich, has returned to action following a facial injury, but is not eligible to play against his parent club. John Swift is doubtful due to the hip problem which saw him miss Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Hull.

Striker Sam Baldock has stepped up his recovery from a thigh injury which has sidelined him since Boxing Day and could come back into contention. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is also closing in on a return after breaking a bone in his lower back, along with midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi (thigh) and left-back Omar Richards (knee).

Opta stats

Norwich City have won their last four league matches against Reading, scoring 14 goals across those victories.

Reading have lost four of their last five league visits to Carrow Road against Norwich (W1).

Norwich have won their last eight league games - only between November 1985 and December 1986 have they won more in a row (10 wins).

Reading have won just three of their last 36 away matches in all competitions (W3 D14 L19).

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 35 goals in 37 Championship appearances this season (26 goals, 9 assists).

Reading - who lost 1-3 at Hull in their last match - are yet to lose consecutive league matches under manager José Manuel Gomes.

Prutton's prediction

Norwich are a fantastic side to watch. The way they took QPR apart over and over again on Saturday, it could have been any scoreline.

Reading need points to get away from the relegation zone, but they are not going to get any at Carrow Road.

David Prutton predicts: 3-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)