Norwich vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich will make a late call on midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of Friday night's match against Swansea.

Cantwell has returned to training following a thigh injury and continues to be assessed. Defender Ivo Pinto, though, is available after his foot problem.

Midfielder Louis Thompson is set to step up his rehabilitation from a knee problem next week and should be available again following the international break. Forward Carlton Morris (ankle) also continues his recovery.

Swansea captain Leroy Fer will miss the chance to face his former club at Carrow Road. The Holland midfielder is expected to be absent until after the upcoming international break as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Defender Joe Rodon is set to step up his rehabilitation from a broken metatarsal which has sidelined him since mid-January. Full-back Martin Olsson, who also played for the Canaries in the Premier League, remains a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles.

2:35 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Norwich. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Norwich.

Opta stats

Norwich are unbeaten in five home league matches against Swansea (W3 D2 L0) since losing 2-3 in November 2008 under Glenn Roeder.

Swansea City haven't travelled to Carrow Road for a Championship match against Norwich since August 2010, losing 0-2 under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Norwich have scored three or more goals on 14 occasions in the Championship this season - only Manchester City have done so as many times in the top four tiers in 2018-19 (also 14).

Norwich vs Swansea Live on

Swansea have lost each of their last three away games in the Championship; their longest run of consecutive away defeats in the second tier since April 2011 (four games).

No player has made more assists in the Championship in 2019 than Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendía (six - joint-high with Said Benrahma).

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has scored 16 league goals this season - the last player to score more for the club in a single league campaign was Michu in 2012-13 (18 goals in the Premier League).

3:23 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea and Bolton. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea and Bolton.

Prutton's prediction

Norwich are two points clear at the top of the table and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to increase that gap on Friday night.

Swansea have occasionally threatened to push for the play-offs this season but it looks like it will be mid-table for them now. Norwich should win this and go five points clear.

David Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)