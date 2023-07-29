 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women. Women's World Cup Group F.

HBF Park.

Panama Women 0

    Jamaica Women 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Panama 0, Jamaica 0.
      free_kick_won icon

      Rebecca Spencer (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Yomira Pinzón (Panama).
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Wendy Natis (Panama) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marta Cox with a cross.
      corner icon

      Corner, Panama. Conceded by Allyson Swaby.
      post icon

      Drew Spence (Jamaica) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      free_kick_won icon

      Kayla McKenna (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Wendy Natis (Panama).
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trudi Carter with a cross.
      corner icon

      Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Katherine Castillo.
      free_kick_won icon

      Trudi Carter (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
      corner icon

      Corner, Panama. Conceded by Allyson Swaby.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Marta Cox (Panama) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Drew Spence (Jamaica).
      free_kick_won icon

      Marta Cox (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      corner icon

      Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Emily Cedeño.
      corner icon

      Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Yenith Bailey.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Vyan Sampson (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Jamaica) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jody Brown.
      yellow_card icon

      Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica).
      free_kick_won icon

      Emily Cedeño (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      offside icon

      Offside, Panama. Wendy Natis tries a through ball, but Lineth Cedeño is caught offside.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Trudi Carter (Jamaica).
      free_kick_won icon

      Riley Tanner (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Marta Cox (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emily Cedeño.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Trudi Carter (Jamaica).
      free_kick_won icon

      Marta Cox (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Carina Baltrip-Reyes (Panama).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Schiandra González (Panama) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Vyan Sampson (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Drew Spence.
      corner icon

      Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Yomira Pinzón.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      yellow_card icon

      Deysiré Salazar (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      free_kick_won icon

      Jody Brown (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
      offside icon

      Offside, Jamaica. Kayla McKenna tries a through ball, but Trudi Carter is caught offside.
      yellow_card icon

      Emily Cedeño (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      free_kick_won icon

      Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Emily Cedeño (Panama).
      free_kick_won icon

      Kayla McKenna (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Yomira Pinzón (Panama).
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.
      corner icon

      Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Lineth Cedeño.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trudi Carter with a cross.
      corner icon

      Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Carina Baltrip-Reyes.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Trudi Carter (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayla McKenna.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kayla McKenna (Jamaica).
      free_kick_won icon

      Yenith Bailey (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Chantelle Swaby (Jamaica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Deneisha Blackwood with a cross.
      free_kick_won icon

      Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Tiffany Cameron (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Schiandra González (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marta Cox.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kayla McKenna (Jamaica).
      free_kick_won icon

      Yomira Pinzón (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
      free_kick_won icon

      Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.