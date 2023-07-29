Panama Women vs Jamaica Women. Women's World Cup Group F.
HBF Park.
First Half ends, Panama 0, Jamaica 0.
Rebecca Spencer (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yomira Pinzón (Panama).
Attempt saved. Wendy Natis (Panama) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marta Cox with a cross.
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Allyson Swaby.
Drew Spence (Jamaica) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Kayla McKenna (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wendy Natis (Panama).
Attempt blocked. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trudi Carter with a cross.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Katherine Castillo.
Trudi Carter (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Allyson Swaby.
Attempt saved. Marta Cox (Panama) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Drew Spence (Jamaica).
Marta Cox (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Emily Cedeño.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Yenith Bailey.
Attempt saved. Vyan Sampson (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Jamaica) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jody Brown.
Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica).
Emily Cedeño (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Panama. Wendy Natis tries a through ball, but Lineth Cedeño is caught offside.
Foul by Trudi Carter (Jamaica).
Riley Tanner (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marta Cox (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emily Cedeño.
Foul by Trudi Carter (Jamaica).
Marta Cox (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Carina Baltrip-Reyes (Panama).
Attempt missed. Schiandra González (Panama) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
Attempt missed. Vyan Sampson (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Yomira Pinzón.
Attempt blocked. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Deysiré Salazar (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jody Brown (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
Offside, Jamaica. Kayla McKenna tries a through ball, but Trudi Carter is caught offside.
Emily Cedeño (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emily Cedeño (Panama).
Kayla McKenna (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yomira Pinzón (Panama).
Attempt blocked. Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Lineth Cedeño.
Attempt blocked. Atlanta Primus (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trudi Carter with a cross.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Carina Baltrip-Reyes.
Attempt blocked. Trudi Carter (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayla McKenna.
Foul by Kayla McKenna (Jamaica).
Yenith Bailey (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Chantelle Swaby (Jamaica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Deneisha Blackwood with a cross.
Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
Attempt missed. Tiffany Cameron (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Schiandra González (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marta Cox.
Foul by Kayla McKenna (Jamaica).
Yomira Pinzón (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deysiré Salazar (Panama).
Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.