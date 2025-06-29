 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami CF. FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.

Mercedes-Benz StadiumAttendance65,574.

Paris Saint-Germain 4

  • J Neves (6th minute, 39th minute)
  • T Avilés (44th minute own goal)
  • A Hakimi (48th minute)

Inter Miami CF 0

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Inter Miami CF 0.
    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Inter Miami CF 0.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Désiré Doué.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Beraldo (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Inter Miami CF. Tadeo Allende is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner,Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain). Assisted by Jordi Alba.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner,Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Beraldo.
    offside icon

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Inter Miami CF. Benjamín Cremaschi replaces Telasco Segovia.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain). Assisted by Telasco Segovia with a cross.
    yellow_card icon

    Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_won icon

    Willian Pacho (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a corner.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lee Kang-In replaces Achraf Hakimi.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Hernández replaces Nuno Mendes.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Tomás Avilés.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
    offside icon

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Redondo following a fast break.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ousmane Dembélé replaces João Neves.
    free_kick_won icon

    Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Federico Redondo (Inter Miami CF).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Désiré Doué with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Óscar Ustari.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Vitinha.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Maximiliano Falcón (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Inter Miami CF. Telasco Segovia is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner,Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Beraldo.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Beraldo replaces Marquinhos.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Fabián Ruiz.

    Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 4, Inter Miami CF 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Inter Miami CF 0.
    goal icon

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Inter Miami CF 0. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Willian Pacho (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Tomás Avilés, Inter Miami CF. Paris Saint Germain 3, Inter Miami CF 0.
    yellow_card icon

    Marcelo Weigandt (Inter Miami CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marcelo Weigandt (Inter Miami CF).
    free_kick_won icon

    Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marcelo Weigandt (Inter Miami CF).
    goal icon

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Inter Miami CF 0. João Neves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Marcelo Weigandt (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Willian Pacho (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Tomás Avilés.
    free_kick_won icon

    João Neves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
    offside icon

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Willian Pacho (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF).
    free_kick_won icon

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Federico Redondo (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Óscar Ustari.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Marquinhos.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.
    free_kick_won icon

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Désiré Doué.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Désiré Doué is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Federico Redondo.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
    yellow_card icon

    Tomás Avilés (Inter Miami CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tomás Avilés (Inter Miami CF).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Inter Miami CF. Tomás Avilés replaces Noah Allen because of an injury.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF).
    offside icon

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Fabián Ruiz is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner,Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Noah Allen.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain).
    free_kick_won icon

    Maximiliano Falcón (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Inter Miami CF. Luis Suárez is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Inter Miami CF 0. João Neves (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marcelo Weigandt (Inter Miami CF).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.