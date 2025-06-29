Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami CF. FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.
Mercedes-Benz StadiumAttendance65,574.
Paris Saint-Germain 4
- J Neves (6th minute, 39th minute)
- T Avilés (44th minute own goal)
- A Hakimi (48th minute)
Inter Miami CF 0
Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Désiré Doué.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain). Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain). Assisted by Telasco Segovia with a cross.
Attempt missed. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Redondo following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Désiré Doué with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Vitinha.
Attempt saved. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Inter Miami CF 0. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Inter Miami CF 0. João Neves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Attempt saved. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.
Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Désiré Doué.
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Inter Miami CF 0. João Neves (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Óscar Ustari (Inter Miami CF). Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.