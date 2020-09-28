MLS round-up: Gonzalo Higuain embroiled in scuffle after penalty miss on Inter Miami debut

Gonzalo Higuain's MLS debut was one to forget as the new Inter Miami forward missed a penalty and was involved in a scuffle during their 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia.

Miami were already two goals down against in-form Union when Kacper Przybylko's handball gave the ex-Juventus forward a chance to halve the deficit, but after ballooning his penalty over the bar he was involved in a heated argument when confronted by a number of the home players.

Anthony Fontana put the hosts ahead against the run of play before half-time, but despite Miami's continued dominance, they fell further behind to Ilsinho's close-range finish after 70 minutes, minutes before Higuain's miss from 12 yards.

Things got even worse for David Beckham's side when Brenden Aaronson added a third with a header in stoppage time, to lift Philadelphia up to second in the Eastern Conference, while Inter Miami are second bottom.

Eastern leaders Columbus Crew suffered a comeback defeat at Toronto FC with former Sunderland forward Jozy Altidore among the scorers in a 3-1 home win in Canada.

Chris Mavinga handed the visitors an inadvertent first-half lead five minutes before the break when misjudging Pedro Santos' cross, but three minutes after the break Altidore's long-range effort levelled up the game.

Alejandro Pozuelo fired the hosts ahead on the hour mark with a deft finish, before Richie Laryea, who had made the second goal, finished off a mazy run with a smart third to seal victory.

Seattle Sounders stayed top of the Western Conference thanks to a 3-1 win at LA Galaxy, with a game in hand on second-placed Portland Timbers.

Image: Cristian Roldan's double helped Seattle Sounders stay top of the Western Conference

Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris put the visitors in full control before half-time, with Roldan doubling his personal tally on the hour mark, before Sebastian Lletget pulled one back for the Galaxy with a consolation two minutes from time.

New York Red Bulls smashed Montreal Impact 4-1 in New York, with Tom Barlow completing a first-half comeback before Daniel Royer and Kaku added goals within a minute after half-time for a thumping victory.

Former Barcelona and Stoke forward Bojan put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute, but that was as good as it got for Montreal, who fell to their eighth defeat of the season.

New England Revolution left it late to move into the top half of the Eastern Conference with a 2-0 league at basement side DC United.

Designated players Adam Buksa opened the scoring with four minutes to go at Audi Field, before Gustavo Bou's first goal since July secured victory with a chipped finish in injury time.

Chicago Fire jumped above Atlanta United with a 2-0 win as Robert Beric scored for the fourth straight match at Soldier Field.

Image: Robert Beric (right) scored for the fourth successive game

Fabian Herbers added a second before the break, with some poor defending allowing the German a clear route to goal before doubling the Chicago advantage which they would go onto comfortably hold.

Vancouver Whitecaps fell to a 1-0 home defeat by Portland Timbers, with the visitors recording a third-successive away win courtesy of Felipe Mora's fifth-minute goal.

Western Conference basement side San Jose Earthquakes picked up a much-needed win, only their third of the season, to move within a point of the Whitecaps and LA Galaxy by beating Los Angeles 2-1.

Mark Anthony-Kaye put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time - but in the final 10 minutes San Jose completed a superb comeback, with Shea Salinas levelling, before Jackson Yueill's dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Minnesota United were held to a 0-0 home draw by Real Salt Lake, with FC Dallas and Orlando City also playing out a stalemate.