Preston 2-1 Charlton: North End seal comeback win

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Charlton

Josh Harrop's superb first-half strike helped Preston reignite their Sky Bet Championship play-off push with a 2-1 win over Charlton.

The midfielder's curling effort cancelled out Andre Green's early opener before Patrick Bauer's header earned Preston a first win in five games.

North End had chances to widen the margin as Lee Bowyer's struggling Addicks failed to seriously threaten an equaliser.

Preston had taken just nine points from their previous 11 Championship matches to slip from second to 10th.

Josh Harrop celebrates scoring for Preston

And Charlton increased the tension at Deepdale by taking the lead after just five minutes.

Alfie Doughty picked up the ball in acres of space down the left wing and his low cross set up Green - who played just six games on loan at Preston from Aston Villa in the first half of the season - to tap in from four yards.

Preston were sluggish and wasteful on the ball, to the audible frustration of the home crowd, but began to show signs of life as Harrop had a shot saved and Daniel Johnson curled just over.

Harrop was by far the brightest spark for the hosts and it was the former Manchester United youngster who equalised after 31 minutes.

Fresh from a stunning volley at Blackburn last weekend, the 24-year-old exchanged passes with Darnell Fisher before curling a superb left-footed strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

That sparked Preston into life as Scott Sinclair, on his home debut after signing from Celtic, drove through the defence but fired straight at goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

And Alex Neil's side took the lead seven minutes after the break through former Charlton defender Bauer.

The German, who spent four years with the Addicks before joining Preston in the summer, was allowed a free jump from Harrop's corner and powered a header low past Phillips from eight yards.

Preston ramped up the pressure as they tried to put the game to bed. Tom Barkhuizen's effort from 25 yards was straight at Phillips before Sean Maguire put a header well over.

Sinclair had shown flashes of quality and his best chance came after 67 minutes when he ran from his own area but blazed over from 18 yards.

Charlton, who have now won just one of their last 16 league matches, were limited to half chances in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Doughty failed to connect with a volley from 10 yards and Darren Pratley headed over at the far post from a stoppage-time corner as Preston sealed an important home win.

What the managers said...

Preston's Alex Neil: "I think we have been a patchy team for the last couple of seasons for whatever reason. We now need to go though one of our good patches because if we do, we put ourselves into contention.

"Since the start of the season, even when we were up the top of the league, I've said come January if we are in and about the play-offs, that's when it really counts and you have to kick into overdrive. I thought over the piece we were well worth the win. We were the better side for the majority of the game."

Charlton's Lee Bowyer: "We need help, we have too many kids out there. No disrespect to them, they are trying their hardest but they are not ready for this. No one believes me, but you are witnessing it every week. They are not ready to play in this division, that's the reality and the facts.

"They are all trying but I don't think it's fair on the kids to be playing. But we have no choice. We need to bring bodies in, that's obvious. I know it, Steve Gallen (director of football) knows it and the chairman knows it. The sooner we start bringing bodies in the better because we need it. The players need help and they know it. A bit of help and a few more players coming back and we give ourselves a chance."