Preston vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Preston are without a number of key players for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Leeds on Tuesday.

Midfielder Daniel Johnson became the latest addition to Alex Neil's injury list when he was forced to miss Saturday's defeat to Sheffield United with an Achilles problem.

The Preston boss will also check on midfielder Paul Gallagher, who had to settle for a place on the bench at the weekend due to a knock, and there are doubts over Brandon Barker (hamstring), Brad Potts (knee) and Tom Clarke (knee). Tom Barkhuizen, Andrew Hughes, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop are long-term absentees.

Leeds have a doubt over midfielder Pablo Hernandez. The Spaniard suffered a kick in the latter stages of Saturday's loss to Birmingham and manager Marcelo Bielsa has said he will not be risked if not fully fit.

Kemar Roofe, who returned from a knee injury as a substitute against Birmingham, is on standby to replace him. Left-back Barry Douglas has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

1:25 Highlights of the Championship match between Preston and Sheffield United. Highlights of the Championship match between Preston and Sheffield United.

Opta stats

Preston have won one of their last eight league matches against Leeds (W1 D2 L5), winning 3-1 in this exact fixture last season.

Leeds are looking to complete only their fourth league double over Preston, also doing so in 1924-25, 2004-05 and 2016-17.

Preston have not lost three consecutive league matches since September 2018 (a run of four).

Leeds United have only lost consecutive league matches once this campaign, losing to Hull City in December and Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

The last four league goals Preston have conceded have been scored between the 30th and 36th minutes (32nd, 30th, 36th, 33rd).

Pablo Hernandez has been involved in 23 league goals for Leeds United this season (12 goals, 11 assists) and has scored four of Leeds' last five Championship goals.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Leeds. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Leeds.

Prutton's prediction

Preston looked almost unstoppable until the international break halted their momentum somewhat, and back-to-back defeats have left their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

Leeds will be so frustrated to lose their spot in the top two again, but they have the opportunity to heap the pressure back on Sheffield United before they play on Wednesday. I think they'll do just that.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)