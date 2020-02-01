Preston 1-1 Swansea: Rhian Brewster rescues draw for Swans at Deepdale

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Swansea

Play-off contenders Preston and Swansea both lost ground in the race for promotion after playing out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scored his second goal for the Swans to cancel out Scott Sinclair's opener against his old club.

Sinclair's hat-trick in the 2011 Championship play-off final sent Brendan Rodgers' Swansea to the Premier League for the first time and he briefly appeared to have dented the Swans' latest bid to return to the top flight before Brewster's leveller.

Despite extending their unbeaten run in the league to four games, Swansea fell three points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

The draw leaves Swansea four points off the final Championship play-off spot as they bounced back from defeat at Stoke but failed to win at Deepdale for the first time since 2008.

Rhian Brewster scored his second goal since joining Swansea on loan from Liverpool

In a cagey start to the game, George Byers forced Declan Rudd into the first save with a volley and Andre Ayew went close with a header at a corner.

But Sinclair opened his Preston account in the 28th minute slightly against the run of play in the game's first moment of real quality.

The visitors' defence backed off and allowed the former Swansea player to advance and find the far corner with a delightful curling effort.

The ex-Manchester City striker celebrated the goal - his first in English football since October 2015 - with gusto after joining North End last month from Celtic.

Scott Sinclair scored his first goal since joining Preston from Celtic last month

The contest burst into life following the goal as the Swans hit back less than five minutes later.

Conor Gallagher slipped in Ayew on the right and the Ghana international presented Brewster with a simple finish from close range, amid vociferous Preston claims for offside.

The away side finished the first half strongly as Gallagher fired over from the edge of the area while Bersant Celina stung the palms of Rudd with a long-range effort.

Celina had a good chance to give Swansea the lead after being played in by Ayew, but his touch deserted him at the wrong moment and Rudd collected.

Steve Cooper's side thought they had a strong penalty shout when Brewster tumbled over Patrick Bauer's outstretched leg, but referee Geoff Eltringham remained unmoved.

Preston pressed for the winner in an end-to-end and error-strewn finish to the game, but Freddie Woodman held firm for the visitors to parry Bauer's header as the Swans held on for a point.

What the managers said...

Preston's Alex Neil: "We hadn't really worked any good movement. It's a great goal for us and that's why he [Scott] is in the team. All the top teams have got somebody who can do something out of nothing. It's always important for a forward to get his goal, especially when you sign a high-profile signing like Scott who has played at a high level, played at certain clubs and won things.

"You need to fight and earn the right to play. We did all that in the second half. We risked the ball in certain areas, made it stay alive and everything about us was better. I'm sure all the Preston fans are greedy, so they want their team to play well, win games and dominate opposition, regardless of who you're playing. That's what I'm like."

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "We go 1-0 down completely against the run of play and you've got to stand up and be counted. The second half wasn't quite like the first half, it was a little but end-to-end and we turned the ball over a bit too much for my liking, but at the same time we got into some good positions.

"Rhian worked hard, looked a threat - I'm sure he was hard to mark for the Preston centre-backs. He got into the place we wanted him to be. We knew we had to be on the front foot and competitive and in the large, apart from the goal, we defended quite well."