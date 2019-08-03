Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Rennes: Angel Di Maria free-kick seals French Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain sealed a seventh successive Trophee des Champions

Angel Di Maria scored the winner with a spectacular free-kick as Paris Saint-Germain recovered to beat Rennes 2-1 to lift the French Super Cup in Shenzhen.

Adrien Hunou had given the French Cup winners the lead despite PSG's dominance in the first-half but Thomas Tuchel's side eventually earned the victory their superiority deserved thanks to second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and substitute Di Maria.

Neymar watches PSG's win

PSG's seventh successive Super Cup win is a record, eclipsing the six won by Lyon from 2002 to 2007, and means they will start the defence of their Ligue 1 title in high spirits despite doubts over the future of Neymar.

The Brazilian forward, who has been linked with a return to Barcelona, was watching the match from the stands of the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre stadium and he saw Rennes take a surprise 13th minute lead seconds after PSG defender Thilo Kehrer had clipped the top of the crossbar with a header at the other end.

Neymar joined in the celebrations after PSG's 2-1 win

Hunou made no mistake for Rennes when he emerged unmarked to casually steer Benjamin Bourigeaud's cross beyond Alphonse Areola with the inside of his left thigh.

It was a rare sight of goal in the opening 45 minutes for the French Cup winners, with PSG regularly threatening to level the scores but without success.

Pablo Sarabia's long-range attempt arced away from goal before Edinson Cavani fired a free kick off target, while Mbappe dragged a shot wide five minutes before halftime.

Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's equaliser

Cavani went closer just before the break, steering the ball wide from inside the six-yard box when he reacted first to Tomas Koubek's fumble.

Mbappe, Di Maria lead fightback

The long-awaited equaliser came 12 minutes into the second half when Marquinhos lofted a perfectly weighted ball that found Pablo Sarabia unmarked behind the Rennes defence and his pass allowed Mbappe to score into an unguarded net.

Angel Di Maria came off the bench to grab the winner for the Ligue 1 champions

Sarabia almost put PSG in front three minutes later when Mbappe's tantalising ball across the face of the Rennes goal was unwittingly turned over the bar by the Spaniard.

PSG's winner came 17 minutes from time when Di Maria - introduced in the 61st minute in place of new signing Ander Herrera - hit a left-footed dipping curler over the wall beyond Koubek.