QPR 1-1 Huddersfield: Grant Hall rescues point for home side

Grant Hall's late equaliser rescued a point for QPR as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield at the newly renamed Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Karlan Grant's penalty three minutes into the second half put the Terriers within sight of their first win since suffering relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Elias Kachunga, on as a half-time substitute, burst into the box and was brought down by Yoann Barbet.

Striker Grant calmly steered home the resulting spot-kick - his second goal in as many games this season - but Mark Warburton's side hit back with seven minutes remaining.

Ryan Manning launched a free-kick from the left towards defender Hall, who climbed above Colin Quaner and directed his header into the far corner of the net.

Rangers, who signed 14 players over the summer, produced a scintillating performance in winning 2-1 at Stoke last weekend.

They were unable to produce a similar display this time, struggling to create chances and rarely looking like finding an equaliser before their perseverance paid off late on.

Substitute Ilias Chair saw an effort saved by visiting keeper Kamil Grabara and later teed up Ebere Eze, whose strike was blocked by the head of Huddersfield defender Tommy Elphick.

Bright Osayi-Samuel did almost haul Rangers level with 15 minutes remaining.

Osayi-Samuel had little joy on the flank but went close to scoring when he cut in from the left and curled a shot inches over the bar.

Huddersfield survived another scare when Hall was just unable to connect with Chair's ball in from the right.

But Rangers kept going and were rewarded the next time a ball was launched towards Hall.

There were emotional scenes before kick-off as Kiyan Prince's father Mark addressed the crowd.

After QPR opted to gift the naming rights to their Loftus Road stadium to a charity, fans voted for the ground to take the name of the foundation set up after Prince, who as a youth-team player at the club was stabbed to death in 2006 at the age of 15.

The foundation is spearheaded by his father and educates young people about the consequences of knife crime.

A defeat on such a poignant day would have been particularly disappointing for Rangers, who continued to push forward after Hall's goal and had Huddersfield hanging on in the final minutes.

The managers

Mark Warburton: "I'm full of respect for Huddersfield when I say this, but we're in the dressing room disappointed because we dropped two points. It was nip and tuck, two good teams in the first half, and both had chances. Then in the second half we lost our shape and paid the price.

"But then I thought we were very good. I thought we were dominant, moved the ball well and created chances. We just didn't take those chances. But we never stopped. We were good in the second half and when we move the ball quickly we look a good team. You'd take four from six points at the start of the season, but right now we feel we dropped two points."

Jan Siewert: "It was a big fight and a well-deserved point from our side. They had less chances than we did but they had a threat from crosses, which we knew. We defended them quite well - we defended all of their threatening set-plays very well.

"At the end, there was just one we didn't defend well, and that is disappointing of course, but we take this point and learn from it."