QPR vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Team news

Skipper Grant Hall remains a doubt for QPR's clash with West Brom. The defender sustained a knock in training which forced him to miss last weekend's win at Millwall, with Geoff Cameron stepping in.

Boss Mark Warburton has confirmed that Bright Osayi-Samuel and Lee Wallace are fit and available for selection, while Angel Rangel is not too far away. QPR go into the game sitting fifth, with the Baggies fourth.

Unbeaten West Brom could have Ahmed Hegazi available for the trip. Defender Hegazi played an hour of an under-23 game in midweek following an ankle problem and could be in the squad for the first time this season. Kieran Gibbs is closing in on a return following an ankle problem, but Conor Townsend looks set to miss out once again.

Young forward Grady Diangana will hope an impressive substitute display against Huddersfield has earned him a starting spot.

Recent form

Contrary to pre-season predictions, QPR have taken the Championship by storm under Mark Warburton and currently boast a four-match winning streak. Rangers ousted Millwall 2-1 last weekend following a battling 3-2 victory over Luton, with in-form striker Nahki Wells having scored four goals across the two games.

Though their recent form has included three 1-1 draws in the last six fixtures, West Brom will look to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Last weekend, Matt Phillips scored twice in a 4-2 win at home to Huddersfield, after Semi Ajayi had rescued a point against Fulham at Craven Cottage the previous week.

The managers

QPR boss Mark Warburton: "The boys have done exceptionally well and all credit to them. They have done so well to get four on the spin but it's irrelevant now. It's all about the next game and their attitude has been first class. We are in a good place but we face a formidable test in West Brom and we will have to be at it on Saturday.

"We are expecting a very tough challenge - they have a squad full of quality. There is no doubt it will be a formidable challenge but we are on a good run of form and we go into this game full of confidence and keen to deliver a performance in front of our fans."

QPR boss Mark Warburton has been in charge at Loftus Road since May

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic: "There's a buzz and it's great to work in this kind of atmosphere, so we will do everything we can to maintain this. For that to continue we will need a really good performance tomorrow. We have to stop them playing and also on the ball we have to be as creative and as brave and confident as we have been so far this season.

"I'm expecting a good game to watch because they like to play and we like to play. As I said, we have a strong belief and we are on a good run. We respect them, of course we do, but we are ready. We have almost the whole squad available for the game tomorrow."

Talking point - QPR flying into West Brom clash

QPR were an extremely streaky side last season, seemingly only losing or winning in runs of games, so perhaps their current run of four straight wins should be taken with a pinch of salt.

But, even during the good times under Steve McClaren, the Hoops never won four in a row, and they were nowhere near as free scoring. It took them their first 14 games to score 14 times last season, so far this campaign they have managed it in just eight.

Mark Warburton's side are on an unprecedented four-game winning run, having put Millwall, Luton, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan to the sword either side of the international break earlier this month and will pose a stern test for Slaven Bilic's side, who have an unbeaten start of their own to preserve.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

QPR lost both of their league contests against West Brom last season, conceding 10 goals across those defeats.

The last four league matches between QPR and West Brom have produced a tally of 23 goals (5.8 per game), with both sides winning two matches.

QPR are looking to secure five consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of seven in September/October 2004.

West Brom are the only side still unbeaten after eight Championship games this season (W4 D4), despite the Baggies being behind in seven of those matches.

Nahki Well's five league goals have been worth six points to QPR this season - no other player's strikes have been more valuable to their side.

West Bromwich Albion have won more points from losing positions than any other side in the English Football League this season, with 15 of their 16 points coming from behind.

Prutton's prediction

QPR are flying at the minute. Four wins on the spin and they look like they have a good few players in Nahki Wells, Jordan Hugill and Ebere Eze, to name some, who will get them goals this season.

West Brom are the top scorers in the Championship and the impact of Grady Diangana off the bench against Huddersfield last week showed their strength in depth. They remain unbeaten and I fancy it to stay that way. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)