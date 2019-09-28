QPR 0-2 West Brom: Nathan Ferguson scores as Baggies extend unbeaten run

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and West Brom. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and West Brom.

Nathan Ferguson became West Brom’s youngest goalscorer for a decade as he hit their opener in a 2-0 victory over QPR that extended the Baggies’ unbeaten streak to nine games.

After a drab first 45 minutes in west London, the 18-year-old became the youngest player since Chris Wood in 2009 to score for the club when he rampaged forward from left-back and struck past the helpless Joe Lumley (54).

Mark Warburton's side were reduced to 10 men with eight minutes to play when Yoann Barbet tripped Hal Robson-Kanu (82) and Matheus Pereira took advantage of a poorly assembled Rangers wall to tuck home a low free-kick (84).

The result saw Slaven Bilic's men leapfrog Nottingham Forest at the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they kept their first clean sheet of the season and brought Rangers' four-match winning streak to an end.

Either of these two sides could have moved to the summit with a victory but, with the hosts looking to extend their unprecedented winning streak and the Baggies yet to taste defeat, there was pride at stake, too.

With such expectation, it was almost obvious the first half would fail to set the world alight. Charlie Austin saw an early volley blocked, while Nahki Wells was left frustrated; his only effort a tame 25-yard shot that he ballooned over the bar.

The half-time stats didn't read well, as a result: three shots between the two sides failed to produce a single one on target

Team news QPR boss Mark Warburton named the same side that beat Millwall 2-1 last weekend - Rangers' fourth successive win - while Grady Diangana replaced Filip Krovinovic for the unbeaten Baggies.

Ferguson had only made his professional debut at the start of this campaign - even excelling in an unfamiliar left-back role - and he capped recent performances with a first senior goal when he hit a pot-shot from range that caught Lumley off guard.

The cagey feel to the game continued after that, but when Robson-Kanu sprang the offside trap to bring down a long ball out of defence, the game changed as Barbet was shown a straight red card for a trip on the Welshman.

From the resulting free-kick, Sporting Lisbon loanee Pereira made it 2-0 after a four-man wall timed their jump so poorly he found the bottom right corner with ease.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action this midweek, with West Brom facing early leaders Leeds at Elland Road on Tuesday and QPR travelling to south Wales to take on Cardiff on Wednesday. Both games get underway at 7.45pm and are available to watch on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button.