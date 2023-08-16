Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City. Carabao Cup First Round.
Loftus Road Stadium.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Shane Duffy (Norwich City).
Jordan Archer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Gubbins.
Offside, Norwich City. Marcelino Núñez tries a through ball, but Liam Gibbs is caught offside.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenny McLean with a cross.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution, Norwich City. Onel Hernández replaces Tony Springett because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tony Springett (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Richards (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Tony Springett (Norwich City).
Tony Springett (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Tony Springett (Norwich City).
Stephen Duke-McKenna (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Shane Duffy with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
Offside, Norwich City. Kellen Fisher tries a through ball, but Christian Fassnacht is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Kellen Fisher.
Offside, Norwich City. Shane Duffy tries a through ball, but Przemyslaw Placheta is caught offside.
Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Gubbins (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Duke-McKenna with a cross.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah tries a through ball, but Lyndon Dykes is caught offside.
Offside, Norwich City. Kenny McLean tries a through ball, but Przemyslaw Placheta is caught offside.
Foul by Kellen Fisher (Norwich City).
Ziyad Larkeche (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. Kenny McLean tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Christian Fassnacht (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Albert Adomah.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.