Raith Rovers vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership Play-offs Final.

Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers 1

  • S Stanton (82nd minute)

Ross County 2

  • Y Dhanda (53rd minute pen)
  • J Baldwin (71st minute)

miss icon

Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dylan Corr with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Eli King.
substitution icon

Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Simon Murray.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Harmon with a headed pass.
free_kick_won icon

Michee Efete (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Dylan Corr (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eli King (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eli King (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Smith with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Ross County. Victor Loturi replaces Yan Dhanda.
free_kick_won icon

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum Smith (Raith Rovers).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
goal icon

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Ross County 2. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Matthews.
substitution icon

Substitution, Ross County. Michee Efete replaces James Brown.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
substitution icon

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Dylan Easton replaces Lewis Vaughan.
substitution icon

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Josh Mullin replaces Aidan Connolly.
offside icon

Offside, Ross County. Simon Murray is caught offside.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
goal icon

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Ross County 2. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Eli King (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
corner icon

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Aidan Connolly.
substitution icon

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Callum Smith replaces Jack Hamilton.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
free_kick_won icon

Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
corner icon

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by George Harmon.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hamilton.
corner icon

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Leak.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Dick.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Brown (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
offside icon

Offside, Raith Rovers. Jack Hamilton is caught offside.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan White.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Jack Hamilton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Ross County 1. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Eli King (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
corner icon

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Ross County 0.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Ross County 0.
corner icon

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
corner icon

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan Corr.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Will Nightingale (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Murray.
free_kick_won icon

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Raith Rovers).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Leak (Ross County).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Leak (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Jack Hamilton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Brown.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Connor Randall.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Brown with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aidan Connolly with a cross following a set piece situation.
yellow_card icon

Ryan Leak (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Leak (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross following a set piece situation.
free_kick_won icon

George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Scott Brown (Raith Rovers).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Simon Murray (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Shaun Byrne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
free_kick_won icon

Jack Hamilton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

James Brown (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Eli King (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Simon Murray (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brown.
free_kick_won icon

Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Raith Rovers).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.