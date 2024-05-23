Raith Rovers vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership Play-offs Final.
Stark's Park.
Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dylan Corr with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Harmon with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Dylan Corr (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Smith with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Ross County 2. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Matthews.
Attempt blocked. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Ross County 2. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Eli King (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hamilton.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Dick.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan White.
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Ross County 1. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
Attempt saved. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Will Nightingale (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Murray.
Attempt missed. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Brown.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Brown with a cross.
Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aidan Connolly with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Simon Murray (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brown.