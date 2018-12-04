Rangers vs Aberdeen preview: Scottish Premiership leaders host Dons at Ibrox

Connor Goldson's Rangers are top of the table

Rangers will be looking to stay top of the Scottish Premiership when they host Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard's side won 2-1 at Hearts at the weekend to move a point ahead of Celtic, who have a game in hand and play Motherwell in midweek.

"I felt like our supporters were an extra man for us on Sunday, it was superb," said Gerrard. "I hope they take the roof off Ibrox tomorrow and back the team once again.

"It is a tough game, I don't think we have had the results our performances deserved on previous matches but that is football."

State of play in Scotland

Aberdeen missed out on silverware on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

But assistant manager Tony Docherty insists spirit in the camp is "very good" as they look to get back on track against the Light Blues.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gives his backing to forward Alfredo Morelos amid criticism of the Colombian from Hearts manager Craig Levein

He said: "We have just lost a cup final but you wouldn't know it, speaking to the boys and seeing how the boys are around the hotel, there is a real positivity.

"We dealt with the disappointment but we have focused on the positivity of how good the performance level was, and I think that is important and the boys realise that. That process started straight after the game.

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen lost to Celtic in the cup final

"On Monday we recovered, trained and prepared for this game and there is a really good feeling about them because I think they realise that the performance level against most teams in this league will win a lot of games.

"But as good as we are, we realise we need to be a bit more clinical to get the goal to win the game. Rangers are in good form and great home form, so we realise we can't dwell on it."

Team news

Gary Mackay-Steven is out for Aberdeen after suffering concussion against Celtic on Sunday. The winger has been sent home from the club hotel.

Defender Michael Devlin remains out with a foot injury and another two centre-backs - Tommie Hoban (shoulder) and Mark Reynolds (knee) - are still out while midfielder Greg Tansey is yet to feature after recovering from a groin problem.

Ryan Kent is out for Rangers, but Borna Barisic could be pushing for a place after playing for the reserves earlier in the week.

Long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats