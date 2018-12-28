Rangers vs Celtic preview: Old Firm derby live on Sky Sports

Rangers vs Celtic is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Saturday

Rangers and Celtic will be looking to end 2018 with Old Firm derby bragging rights as they go head to head at Ibrox on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Celtic top the Scottish Premiership table with Rangers three points behind in second, although Brendan Rodgers' side do have a game in hand.

Rangers have won just two of their last six league games but Steven Gerrard believes a victory that would see his side join their arch rivals on 42 points would put them back on track.

"We have to bring our A game," Gerrard said. "We're playing against a good team with good players. They will be well-drilled, I know that for sure.

"We know that we have to bring our best to get the result we want. I'm confident the players can do that. It's the last fixture, there's 90 minutes to give everything you've got. Let's see where it takes us.

"I feel we're a couple of results away from having the perfect six months, if you like. But this is an opportunity that if we can get the result that we want it puts us where we need to be."

Rodgers is unbeaten in 12 games against Rangers since taking over in 2016, with 10 wins and two draws.

He said: "We just have to approach the game as we always do with our own way of working, respect Rangers are a good team, some very good results this year, and we will give them the respect that they deserve, as we do every team, and look to focus on our own game, look to play well and get a win."

Team news

Steven Gerrard will leave it late before deciding whether to pitch any of Rangers' walking wounded into battle with Celtic. Connor Goldson (knock), Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield (both hamstring) and Gareth McAuley (thigh) are all racing to be fit.

Kieran Tierney is a doubt for Celtic on Saturday

Borna Barisic definitely misses Gers' final game of 2018 after injuring his hamstring against St Johnstone, while long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) are also still unavailable.

Rodgers has revealed that left-back Kieran Tierney is still a doubt with a hip injury.

Opta stats

Rangers' ongoing 10-match winless streak against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership is their longest ever run without a victory in the Old Firm derby in the competition (D2 L8).

Celtic have won each of their last four visits to Ibrox in the Scottish top-flight, scoring 12 goals in the process since a 3-2 loss in March 2012.

Since their last home league game against Celtic - a 2-3 defeat in March - Rangers have conceded just eight goals in their 14 Scottish Premiership games at Ibrox, and never more than once in a match.

Rangers have won 10 of their last 13 home league games, drawing two and losing one.

Celtic have lost three of their 10 away league games this season (W4 D3), as many as they'd lost in their first 38 on the road under Brendan Rodgers (W30 D5 L3).

Rangers' Kyle Lafferty has been directly involved in five goals in his last four home league starts against Celtic (four goals, one assist).