Rangers v Dundee preview: Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley out

Rangers' Ryan Jack is out with injury

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley when they host Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Scotland midfielder Jack and Northern Ireland defender McAuley have both reported back from international duty with calf problems.

Rangers suffered their first defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, they have also won only once in four league matches, and manager Steven Gerrard is eager to start climbing the table, having seen his side qualify for the group stages of the Europa League.

"The players and the squad have done extremely well so far and I have got a lot of praise for them getting Europa League qualification, which was brilliant," he said.

2:00 Lee McCulloch and Andy Walker discuss whether Rangers are closing the gap on Celtic Lee McCulloch and Andy Walker discuss whether Rangers are closing the gap on Celtic

"But for me now it's about prioritising the league. We understand the Aberdeen result and last-minute goal against Motherwell but we won't use them as excuses.

"Our points total at the minute is not acceptable and we need to really front up these next four league fixtures before the next international break and take maximum points."

Dundee are bottom of the table, having lost all four of their matches.

Team news

While Jack and McAuley are out, Rangers will welcome Lassana Coulibaly back into the squad after a month out

with a thigh strain.

New signing Eros Grezda could also feature but Jamie Murphy, Graham Dorrans (both knee) and Jordan Rossiter

(ankle) remain out.

Dundee have several unnamed fitness doubts, but Roarie Deacon is back in the squad after an ankle injury. The wide midfielder could make his first appearance of the season off the bench.

