Rangers vs Hamilton preview: Alfredo Morelos banned but Daniel Candeias back

Daniel Candeias is back in the Rangers frame

Steven Gerrard has called on Rangers to return to winning ways when they host Hamilton in a "very important" game on Sunday.

Having been top of the Scottish Premiership earlier this month, Rangers have since lost to Aberdeen, drawn with struggling Dundee and been knocked out of the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat to Rapid Vienna.

"We have had a tough week in terms of results, so we need to get back to winning ways," said Gerrard.

"The Hamilton fixture becomes very important to us and it is important the players understand that.

"Emotions are always running high in the dressing room, the media and the terraces after a couple of bad results so it is important we get back to winning."

Rangers lost to Rapid Vienna on Thursday

Hamilton are third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership and have lost four of their last five matches.

Rangers won 4-1 when the two sides met in October.

Team news

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is suspended but Daniel Candeias returns from a European ban.

Ovie Ejaria's involvement is uncertain after manager Steven Gerrard admitted he would be holding talks with the "unsettled" on-loan Liverpool midfielder.

Ryan Kent (hamstring) is still out along with long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee).

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos receives a yellow card from referee Steven McLean

Match stats