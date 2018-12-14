Rangers vs Hamilton preview: Alfredo Morelos banned but Daniel Candeias back
Last Updated: 14/12/18 4:40pm
Steven Gerrard has called on Rangers to return to winning ways when they host Hamilton in a "very important" game on Sunday.
Having been top of the Scottish Premiership earlier this month, Rangers have since lost to Aberdeen, drawn with struggling Dundee and been knocked out of the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat to Rapid Vienna.
"We have had a tough week in terms of results, so we need to get back to winning ways," said Gerrard.
"The Hamilton fixture becomes very important to us and it is important the players understand that.
"Emotions are always running high in the dressing room, the media and the terraces after a couple of bad results so it is important we get back to winning."
Hamilton are third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership and have lost four of their last five matches.
Rangers won 4-1 when the two sides met in October.
Team news
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is suspended but Daniel Candeias returns from a European ban.
Ovie Ejaria's involvement is uncertain after manager Steven Gerrard admitted he would be holding talks with the "unsettled" on-loan Liverpool midfielder.
Ryan Kent (hamstring) is still out along with long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee).
Match stats
- Rangers have won 14 of their 16 Scottish Premiership games against Hamilton (D1 L1), including each of the last two by an aggregate scoreline of 9-4.
- Hamilton's only victory against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership came in their last visit to Ibrox in November 2017 (2-0), having failed to win any of their previous six away matches against them in the competition (D1 L5).
- Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen in their last Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox, ending a run of 10 home league matches without defeat (W9 D1) - they last lost consecutive home fixtures in the top-flight back in March.
- Hamilton have lost four of their last five Scottish Premiership games (W1), failing to score in each of those defeats.
- James Tavernier has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (3 goals, 5 assists).