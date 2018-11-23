Rangers vs Livingston preview: Steven Gerrard's side return after much-needed break
Last Updated: 23/11/18 3:15pm
Rangers host Livingston on Saturday after a much-needed international break as they look to put pressure on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers entered the international break after their 27th competitive fixture of the season, a 7-1 win over Motherwell, meaning they are unbeaten in five league matches.
Livingston's credible 0-0 draw with Celtic before the international break means they are in seventh place, with manager Gary Holt having picked up five wins and three draws in his 10 games in charge in all competitions having replaced Kenny Miller in August.
Rangers have lost just one of their last 13 Scottish Premiership games against Livingston (W9 D3 L1), however, that defeat did come the last time the two sides met back in September (0-1).
Team news
Borna Barisic will again miss out for Rangers, but the Croatian left-back is set to rejoin full training after a calf injury.
Winger Daniel Candeias returns from suspension, Connor Goldson is back after illness and midfielder Ryan Jack has shaken off the knee problem that saw him pull out of Scotland duty.
Ryan Kent (hamstring) remains on the sidelines while Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) are long-term absentees.
Livingston will be without Dolly Menga after receiving retrospective action for a headbutt in the goalless draw with Celtic. Scott Robinson is also in contention for a return.
Opta stats
- Livingston have lost each of their last seven trips to Ibrox in the top-flight since drawing their first visit there in the Scottish Premiership back in August 2001.
- Rangers are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D1) - their longest unbeaten run on home soil in the top-flight since a run of 14 games between March 2012 and December 2016.
- Livingston have failed to score in their last three league games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight matches in October 2005.
- Rangers' James Tavernier has scored with six of his seven shots on target in the Scottish Premiership this season.