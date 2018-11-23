Rangers vs Livingston preview: Steven Gerrard's side return after much-needed break

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sees his side take on Livingston on Saturday

Rangers host Livingston on Saturday after a much-needed international break as they look to put pressure on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers entered the international break after their 27th competitive fixture of the season, a 7-1 win over Motherwell, meaning they are unbeaten in five league matches.

Livingston's credible 0-0 draw with Celtic before the international break means they are in seventh place, with manager Gary Holt having picked up five wins and three draws in his 10 games in charge in all competitions having replaced Kenny Miller in August.

Rangers have lost just one of their last 13 Scottish Premiership games against Livingston (W9 D3 L1), however, that defeat did come the last time the two sides met back in September (0-1).

Rangers beat Motherwell 7-1 last time out in the Scottish Premiership

Team news

Borna Barisic will again miss out for Rangers, but the Croatian left-back is set to rejoin full training after a calf injury.

Winger Daniel Candeias returns from suspension, Connor Goldson is back after illness and midfielder Ryan Jack has shaken off the knee problem that saw him pull out of Scotland duty.

Ryan Kent (hamstring) remains on the sidelines while Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Livingston will be without Dolly Menga after receiving retrospective action for a headbutt in the goalless draw with Celtic. Scott Robinson is also in contention for a return.

Gary Holt has taken Livingston up to 10th place

Opta stats