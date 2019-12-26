Reading 1-0 QPR: John Swift stunner wins it for Royals

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and QPR. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and QPR.

John Swift struck a stunning winner as Reading beat QPR 1-0 on Boxing Day at the Madejski Stadium.

Swift's superb effort on 52 minutes proved the difference in the Sky Bet Championship clash, sealing back-to-back wins for Reading and lifting them to 15th in the table, three points and a place behind QPR in 14th.

Swift fires Reading to victory

Chances were at a relative premium in the first half. Early on Joe Lumley was called into action in goal for QPR to make two quick saves from Ovie Ejaria and then Swift.

Later in the half Jordan Hugill had the ball in the net for the away side, but he was rightly ruled out for offside.

The deadlock was broken shortly after the break, however, thanks to a beautiful strike from Swift. A corner found its way out to the midfielder just outside the box, and he took a touch to get the ball out of his feet before drilling an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

QPR had opportunities to level, mostly thanks to individual pieces of brilliance. Ebere Eze created an opening for himself on the box after 63 minutes thanks to a wonderful turn, but saw his effort blocked on the line by Michael Morrison.

Team news Reading made two changes as John Swift and Pele came in. For QPR it was just one as Bright Osayi-Samuel started.

After 79 minutes substitute Ilias Chair rattled the crossbar with a curling attempt from the edge of the box, before Reading goalkeeper Rafael Barbosa did brilliantly to deny Hugill's follow-up.

Hugill would go close again in the 90th minute, but again he was denied by Barbosa. This time, however, the Reading goalkeeper knew very little about it as Hugill's close-range attempt hit him in the face before deflecting clear.

What the managers said...

Reading's Mark Bowen: "The save Rafael pulled off at the end was something really special. I might be biased but I thought we deserved it. It was a little bit too end-to-end for my liking but I'll take it. It's another clean sheet for us and back-to-back wins to take us up the table.

"You expect it from [Swift]. I felt if we could get a clean sheet we had it within us to nick a goal, but I didn't think we would be nicking it quite that way! It was a tremendous strike."

QPR's Mark Warburton: "Both halves we started off sloppy and gave the ball away cheaply. Then we got going and moved the ball and did well. We had numerous chances in the second half and we've got to score.

"We are creating chances and getting into good areas. I just want the boys to get the rewards from it."

Man of the match: John Swift

⭐️ Man of the match, @ReadingFC’s John Swift

79 touches

Completed 45/51 passes, 1 chance created

2 shots, both on target

Scored the 1-0 winner, 3rd @SkyBetChamp goal of the season pic.twitter.com/JCgfi1rmUG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2019

What a finish it was from Swift. A goal worthy of settling any game at any level. His all-round performance on his return to the Reading starting line-up was superb, too. He will be vital if Reading are to continue climbing the table.

"You only hit two or three of them in your career and luckily it has come tonight," he told Sky Sports after the game.

