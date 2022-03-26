Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium. International Match.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 0

    Belgium 1

    • M Batshuayi (12th minute)

    Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

    Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Josh Cullen.

    Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

    Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).

    Foul by Arthur Theate (Belgium).

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Belgium 1. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

    Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

    Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

    Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium).

    Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.