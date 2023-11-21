Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand. International Match.
Aviva Stadium.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.
Attempt saved. Max Mata (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Max Mata (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a cross.
Attempt missed. Max Mata (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Stamenic.
Attempt saved. Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
Attempt saved. Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum McCowatt.
Attempt blocked. Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, New Zealand 1. Matthew Garbett (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
Attempt missed. Matthew Garbett (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liberato Cacace.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Omobamidele (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.
Attempt missed. Callum McCowatt (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Garbett.
Attempt blocked. Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McCowatt.
Attempt saved. Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tim Payne.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Stamenic.
Attempt blocked. Marko Stamenic (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, New Zealand 0. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Sykes.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Knight.
Attempt missed. Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.