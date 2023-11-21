 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand. International Match.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 1

  • A Idah (28th minute)

New Zealand 1

  • M Garbett (59th minute)

miss icon

Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Tim Payne.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.
free_kick_won icon

Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Elijah Just (New Zealand).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Marko Stamenic (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Nando Pijnaker (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
substitution icon

Substitution, New Zealand. Clayton Lewis replaces Matthew Garbett because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Garbett (New Zealand).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Max Mata (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a through ball.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Andrew Moran replaces Mikey Johnston.
substitution icon

Substitution, New Zealand. Elijah Just replaces Callum McCowatt.
free_kick_won icon

Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum McCowatt (New Zealand).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Max Mata (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Max Mata (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a headed pass.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Alan Browne replaces Matt Doherty because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Stamenic.
offside icon

Offside, New Zealand. Liberato Cacace tries a through ball, but Michael Boxall is caught offside.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
corner icon

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Ryan Manning replaces James McClean.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Evan Ferguson replaces Adam Idah.
corner icon

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Mark Travers.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum McCowatt.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Liberato Cacace.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
substitution icon

Substitution, New Zealand. Max Mata replaces Chris Wood.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, New Zealand 1. Matthew Garbett (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Nando Pijnaker.
free_kick_won icon

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nando Pijnaker (New Zealand).
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Josh Cullen replaces Jason Knight.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
free_kick_won icon

Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marko Stamenic (New Zealand).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Matthew Garbett (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh with a cross following a fast break.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Matthew Garbett (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Matthew Garbett (New Zealand).
free_kick_won icon

Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Bell (New Zealand).
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Mark Travers replaces Caoimhín Kelleher.

Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 1, New Zealand 0.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 1, New Zealand 0.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liberato Cacace.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Andrew Omobamidele (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tim Payne (New Zealand).
free_kick_won icon

Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michael Boxall (New Zealand).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Callum McCowatt (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Garbett.
corner icon

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Mark Sykes.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McCowatt.
corner icon

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Caoimhín Kelleher.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tim Payne.
free_kick_won icon

Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Bell (New Zealand).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Chris Wood (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Stamenic.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Marko Stamenic (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sarpreet Singh.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Tim Payne.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, New Zealand 0. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Sykes.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Marko Stamenic (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Max Crocombe (New Zealand).
free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Liberato Cacace.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Liberato Cacace.
free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Bell (New Zealand).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Knight.
free_kick_won icon

Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand).
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Marko Stamenic.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Michael Boxall.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Michael Boxall.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum McCowatt (New Zealand).
free_kick_won icon

Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marko Stamenic (New Zealand).
free_kick_won icon

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).
offside icon

Offside, New Zealand. Chris Wood tries a through ball, but Marko Stamenic is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.