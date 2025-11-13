 Skip to content

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal; FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 2

  • T Parrott (17th minute, 45th minute)

Portugal 0

  • C Ronaldo (sent off 61st minute)

offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Scales with a headed pass following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Conor Coventry replaces Jack Taylor.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah replaces Troy Parrott.
free_kick_won icon

Nélson Semedo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Scales (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).
free_kick_won icon

Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Renato Veiga.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Parrott with a through ball.
substitution icon

Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces João Félix.
substitution icon

Substitution, Portugal. Trincão replaces Bernardo Silva.
red_card icon

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
free_kick_won icon

Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland).
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
offside icon

Offside, Portugal. Diogo Dalot is caught offside.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 2, Portugal 0.
substitution icon

Substitution, Portugal. Nélson Semedo replaces João Cancelo.
substitution icon

Substitution, Portugal. Renato Veiga replaces Gonçalo Inácio.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 2, Portugal 0.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jack Taylor.
yellow_card icon

Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
yellow_card icon

Rúben Dias (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.
comment icon

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Portugal 0. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.
miss icon

Attempt missed. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
offside icon

Offside, Portugal. Diogo Dalot is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Josh Cullen.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland).
yellow_card icon

Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland).
post icon

Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.
miss icon

Attempt missed. João Félix (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Collins.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
miss icon

Attempt missed. João Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Jake O'Brien is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by João Félix (Portugal).
free_kick_won icon

Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Inácio.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Vitinha.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Diogo Costa (Portugal). Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.
yellow_card icon

João Cancelo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).
free_kick_won icon

Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Portugal 0. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Scales with a headed pass following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
free_kick_lost icon

Handball by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.
corner icon

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Liam Scales.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by João Félix.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.