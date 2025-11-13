Republic of Ireland vs Portugal; FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F
Aviva Stadium.
Republic of Ireland 2
- T Parrott (17th minute, 45th minute)
Portugal 0
- C Ronaldo (sent off 61st minute)
Attempt blocked. Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Scales with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.
Attempt blocked. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Parrott with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Attempt missed. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Portugal 0. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.
Attempt missed. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland).
Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.
Attempt missed. João Félix (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a cross.
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Collins.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. João Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Inácio.
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Vitinha.
Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Diogo Costa (Portugal). Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Portugal 0. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Scales with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by João Félix.