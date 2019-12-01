Ross County 1-4 Celtic: Ryan Christie double sets up Celtic win in Dingwall

Celtic's Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring at Ross County

A Ryan Christie double helped Celtic ease to their 10th win on the bounce as they beat Ross County 4-1 in Dingwall.

The Celtic midfielder gave his side the lead on the rebound after his initial spot-kick was saved by Nathan Baxter after 12 minutes, before Ross Stewart brought Ross County level (24) with his side's first effort on goal.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle man Christie restored his side's advantage seven minutes before the break as he latched on to Kristoffer Ajer's through ball to guide his finish past Baxter.

Christie scored twice at the Global Energy Stadium

Second-half goals from Tom Rogic and substitute Mikey Johnston sealed the win as Celtic moved clear at the top of the table before Rangers host Hearts later in the afternoon.

Celtic arrived in the Highlands on the back of nine straight wins and were keen to dominate the early exchanges against a Ross County side who had failed to win in eight league matches.

Team news For the lunchtime kick-off in a freezing Dingwall, Neil Lennon recalled right-back Jeremie Frimpong - not registered for Europe - with Rogic also starting in place of the injured Olivier Ntcham, with makeshift centre-forward Lewis Morgan retaining his place in the absence of Odsonne Edouard who is still struggling with a niggle.



County showed three changes with Keith Watson, Harry Paton and Lee Erwin coming into a side which had gone eight games without a win - four draws and four defeats - since their victory against Motherwell in September at Fir Park.

The warning signs were evident early on for the hosts when Christie smashed the post after just six minutes before Rogic had an effort deflected just wide.

Celtic took the lead after 12 minutes when Keith Watson was adjudged to have kicked Lewis Morgan after the ball had been cleared in the hosts' box. Christie stepped up and, despite on-loan Chelsea 'keeper Baxter guessing right, he could only parry the ball back to the feet of the Scotland international.

Ross Stewart celebrates after drawing Ross County level at 1-1

Neil Lennon's side were dominating possession with Morgan, again selected in the absence of the injured Odsonne Edouard up front, doing his best to drag the County defence all over the place.

However, well against the run of play, it was County who scored next. Josh Mullin's free-kick was completely missed by the entire Celtic defence allowing Stewart to nod the ball past Fraser Forster.

Player ratings Ross County: Baxter (6), Kelly (6), Fontaine (5), Morris (5), Erwin (5), Mullin (6), Watson (5), Spence (5), Foster (5), Paton (5), Stewart (7).



Subs: Graham (5)



Celtic: Forster (6), Frimpong (6), Jullien (6), Ajer (6), Taylor (7), Brown (7), Rogic (7), McGregor (7), Christie (9), Forrest (7), Morgan (7).



Subs: Bitton (n/a), Griffiths (n/a), Johnston (6)



Man of the match: Ryan Christie

It was the first headed goal that Celtic had conceded in the Scottish Premiership this season and County started to enjoy a bit more possession in the visitors' half as the game wore on.

Tom Rogic is congratulated after making it 3-1 to Celtic

However, Celtic regained the lead seven minutes before half-time when Ajer's simple ball through the middle found the Ross County defence napping and Christie beat the offside trap to sprint in behind and finish well past Baxter.

Celtic started the second half with real intensity as they sought to break down a hard working County side. Callum McGregor went close after picking up a lovely touch from James Forrest but he slammed his effort from the edge of the box on to the outside of the post just before the hour mark.

However, Celtic did get their third after 67 minutes. Morgan did well to make space for himself down the left and his low cross was helped on by Greg Taylor and then Christie before Rogic arrived to sidefoot his effort into the corner, with the aid of a deflection off Sean Kelly which took the ball away from the goalkeeper.

Celtic's Mikey Johnston celebrates with Jeremie Frimpong

Rogic was then replaced by Johnston who enjoyed an instant impact, latching on to Taylor's pass before skipping past Ricky Foster and Callum Morris far too easily and sidefooting the ball into the corner of the net.

The home side thought they had got one back five minutes from the end when Stewart fired home but referee Nick Walsh called the goal back for offside prompting an angry reaction from the County bench as replays showed that while Brian Graham was in an offside position, he did not get involved in play as his strike partner ran onto the ball from an onside area.

Celtic had chances to make it five through substitute Leigh Griffiths and again through Johnston but Lennon's side settled for four as they moved clear at the top.