Ross County vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.

Global Energy StadiumAttendance4,438.

Ross County 1

  • J White (11th minute)

Hearts 2

  • L Shankland (15th minute)
  • A Halliday (20th minute)

Match ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sims with a cross.

Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).

Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Owura Edwards.

Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces George Harmon.

Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Jordan Tillson.

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.

Substitution, Ross County. Kazeem Olaigbe replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Barrie McKay.

Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Smith.

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victor Loturi (Ross County).

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Callum Johnson (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Baldwin with a cross.

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jorge Grant replaces Josh Ginnelly.

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson replaces Andrew Halliday because of an injury.

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Connor Smith.

Attempt blocked. Victor Loturi (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti with a headed pass.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

Substitution, Ross County. Victor Loturi replaces David Cancola.

Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owura Edwards.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.

Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

Attempt blocked. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Johnson.

Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

First Half ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross.

Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

Foul by Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owura Edwards.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Harmon with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

Attempt saved. Owura Edwards (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.

Attempt saved. Callum Johnson (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Josh Ginnelly.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).

David Cancola (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cancola (Ross County).

Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

Goal! Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by George Harmon.

Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.

Goal! Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Smith.

Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).

Goal! Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

Offside, Ross County. Callum Johnson tries a through ball, but Owura Edwards is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Callum Johnson (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.