Ross County vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.
Global Energy StadiumAttendance4,438.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sims with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.
Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Callum Johnson (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Baldwin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Victor Loturi (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owura Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.
Attempt blocked. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Johnson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owura Edwards.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Harmon with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Owura Edwards (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
Attempt saved. Callum Johnson (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal! Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.
Goal! Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Smith.
Goal! Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Attempt saved. Callum Johnson (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.