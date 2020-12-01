Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rotherham United vs Brentford. Sky Bet Championship.

New York Stadium.

Rotherham United 0

  • M Miller (sent off 82nd minute)

Brentford 2

  • M Forss (57th minute)
  • I Toney (82nd minute pen)

Rotherham 0-2 Brentford: Marcus Forss and Ivan Toney seal Bees win

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Rotherham and Brentford at the New York Stadium as Marcus Forss and an Ivan Toney penalty moved the Bees into the top six of the table.

Tuesday 1 December 2020 23:04, UK

preview image 2:04
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and Brentford

Second-half goals from Marcus Forss and Ivan Toney earned Brentford a 2-0 win at Rotherham to lift them into fourth place in the Championship.

The Bees opened the scoring in the 57th minute when Forss fired home from 12 yards after being fed by Toney following Bryan Mbeumo's cross.

Ivan Toney celebrates scoring Brentford's second from the penalty spot
Image: Ivan Toney celebrates scoring Brentford's second from the penalty spot

Toney then notched for the 13th time this season with a penalty eight minutes from time after Rotherham substitute Mickel Miller was sent off for hauling down Sergi Canos.

It was a third successive win for Thomas Frank's side, who are now unbeaten in eight as they continue to shake off the disappointment of last season's play-off final heartache.

Rotherham, who held Bournemouth to a 2-2 draw at the New York Stadium on Saturday, were competitive in the first half but never threatened a fightback after Brentford broke the deadlock with the defeat extending their winless run to four games.

