Scotland vs Cyprus preview: Steve Clarke era starts with European Qualifier

Steve Clarke takes charge of Scotland for the first time when Cyprus visit Hampden on Saturday in a crucial European Qualifier, live on Sky Sports.

Scotland are in real need of victory after losing their opener in Kazakhstan but new boss Clarke is hoping the positivity and confidence of captain Andy Robertson - fresh from his Champions League success with Liverpool - rubs off on his team-mates.

"It was great to have him there. It's obviously, a massive achievement for Andy and hopefully the lads can feed off that.

"There has been a few in the group who had successful seasons, the Celtic lads, Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa) have all finished the season feeling good about themselves.

"So we have a lot in the group who have had a positive end to the season and hopefully when we get the team on the pitch on Saturday night we can continue that positivity."

Clarke is preparing for the first game of a double-header which includes a trip to group favourites Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday night.

The Scots began their campaign with a shock 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 win in San Marino, which led to the departure of Alex McLeish and the former Kilmarnock boss stepping in as manager.

"It has been very enjoyable," said Clarke. "We have given them the basics and if you get the basics right and don't

clutter the players too much with science and allow them to express themselves, hopefully that will be good enough to get three points.

"I said before about it being the pinnacle of my career and standing out there in front of the supporters as manager of the national team will be an emotional occasion for me. Hopefully I don't burst into tears. I am proud to be the manager of the national team but now the work starts."

Team news

Clarke has revealed he will inform his squad of Saturday's starting XI on Friday evening.

"When I came in I was open minded about the starting group maybe with exception of three or four players," he said. "As the week has gone on I have got closer and closer, I know in my mind the starting XI."

Kilmarnock trio Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy, along with Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin are hoping to win their first caps.

