Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic: Ryan Fraser strike keeps Scotland in control

Scotland tightened their grip of top spot in Nations League Group B2 with a resilient 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Ryan Fraser gave Scotland a sixth-minute lead before a dogged defensive display in the face of sustained Czech Republic pressure secured a third clean sheet on the spin as Steve Clarke's side opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table.

It is now eight games since Scotland last tasted defeat - their longest unbeaten run since 1988 - and sees them complete preparations for November's crunch Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia with another encouraging victory that will only fuel hope of reaching their first major tournament in 22 years.

If Scotland can follow their trip to Belgrade with victory in their next Nations League game - away in Slovakia on November 15 - they will guarantee top spot in the group for the second campaign running with two games to spare.

Player ratings Scotland: Marshall (7), McTominay (7), Gallagher (7), Considine (8), O’Donnell (7), McGregor (6), J McGinn (8), Taylor (6), Jack (7), Fraser (8), Dykes (7).



Subs: McBurnie (6), Paterson (5), McLean (5), Hanlon (5).



Czech Republic: Vaclik (6), Coufal (7), Kudela (6), Celustka (4), Boril (5), Soucek (6), Kral (7), Masopust (7), Darida (7), Provod (6), Vydra (6).



Subs: Kaderabek (5), Hovorka (6), Poznar (5), Rabusic (5), Sevcik (5).



Man of the Match: John McGinn

How Scotland stood firm against the Czechs

Image: Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring for Scotland

Lyndon Dykes' second-half winner was Scotland's only shot on target in Sunday's victory over Slovakia, but the hosts got off to a flyer against Czech Republic inside six minutes at Hampden Park.

Stephen O'Donnell's relentless press forced an error, Dykes picked up possession, rode a challenge and then brilliantly threaded a pass forward for Fraser, who slotted Scotland into the lead with a clinical first-time finish.

Team news Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor returned as Scotland made three changes from the Nations League win over Slovakia.

The Czech Republic were unchanged from Sunday’s 2-1 victory away in Israel.

Falling behind kicked the Czech Republic into gear, and they posed a threat from there on, but Matej Vydra spurned a glorious chance to equalise on 24 minutes, firing wide after Vladimir Coufal's cross reached him unmarked six yards out.

Fraser had two chances to double his and Scotland's tally before the break but curled a shot wide before rifling over at the end of a rapid counter that had seen John McGinn slot him through on goal.

Image: Czech Republic's defender Vladimir Coufal (R) takes on Scotland midfielder John McGinn

Czech Republic applied constant pressure on the Scotland goal in the second period, but Vydra was again at fault for curling a gilt-edged opportunity wide within seven minutes of the restart.

McGinn brilliantly blocked a close-range shot from Alex Kral as Scotland rode their luck at times, but it looked to be their night when West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek scooped the visitors' best chance of the game over from four yards when it looked easier to score.

Substitute Oli McBurnie's nearly rubberstamped the win, only to be denied a first international goal by the crossbar late on, but it was not needed as Scotland ground out the victory as sights turned to Serbia.

What the manager said…

3:51 Steve Clarke admits his side had to dig in against the Czech Republic but says his side was a danger on the break in their 1-0 win, which leaves Scotland top of Group B2 in the Nations League.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "It was a good performance. Our backs were to the wall a little bit when they penned us in, but we gave a really good account of ourselves in the first half and were dangerous on the break. We got the goal and defended it really well.

"We're trying to move forward, trying to keep the momentum we've built over the last few games and tonight was another example of that. The win gives us a little gap in the Nations League, and we can win the group with one more win.

"It's a good chance, a good platform, and that is what we wanted to do. We wanted to come out of this week in the play-off final - we've achieved that - and we wanted to be top of the section with the chance of winning it and we've done that too so all in all, it's been a good camp."

'A chance for history for Scotland'

Image: Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring for Scotland against Czech Republic

Former Scotland international James McFadden told Sky Sports:

"Serbia have good attacking players and big star names, but they are vulnerable defensively. If Scotland can get the likes of John McGinn, Ryan Fraser in behind then they can cause problems. If Scotland can organise set plays, they can exploit Serbia weaknesses.

"Scotland know they can defend, when they go in front, they can defend a lead. They are going to need to defend against Serbia but if they can do that and show that balance going forward there will be gaps for them to exploit.

"If they perform like they have done in recent weeks, Scotland have a great chance of winning.

"I'm so happy for the players having got to this stage. If you go back two or three months ago, it was doom and gloom but now they are top of the group, they won the Israel play-off and the momentum is building.

"The first game at Euro 2020 would be at Hampden Park, it's a chance for history for these players to play a major tournament at their home stadium. England are in the group too. What a chance it is for Scotland."

Opta stats - Scotland show steel

Scotland have gone eight games unbeaten in all competitions (W6 D2), after losing each of the previous four.

Czech Republic have lost their last three matches against Scotland, as many as in their previous 12 combined (inc. games as Czechoslovakia).

Scotland have registered three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since October 2017 under Gordon Strachan.

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes has been directly involved in 7 goals in his last 11 games for club and country (6 goals, 1 assist).

Ryan Fraser has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight starts for Scotland (two goals, four assists), netting his first Scotland goal since November 2018 versus Albania.

What's next?

Scotland travel to Serbia for their Euro 2020 play-off final on November 12 at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports Main Event - before resuming their UEFA Nations League campaign away in Slovakia on November 15 at 2pm.

Czech Republic travel to Germany for an international friendly on November 11 at 7.45pm before hosting Israel in the UEFA Nations League on November 15 at 7.45pm.