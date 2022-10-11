48' Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.

47' Attempt missed. Fiona Brown (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

Second Half begins Scotland 0, Republic of Ireland Women 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Scotland 0, Republic of Ireland Women 0.

45'+1' Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

45'+1' Attempt blocked. Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Megan Campbell.

45' Attempt missed. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

42' Lisa Evans (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women).

41' Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women).

40' Foul by Claire Emslie (Scotland).

40' Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt missed. Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

38' Sam Kerr (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women).

36' Attempt missed. Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

20' Foul by Lisa Evans (Scotland).

20' Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

16' Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Denise O'Sullivan tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.

15' Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

14' Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

14' Penalty saved! Caroline Weir (Scotland) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

13' Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

13' Penalty conceded by Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

12' Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fiona Brown.

11' Claire Emslie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women).

10' Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland).

10' Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Rachel Corsie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Foul by Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women).

4' Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

3' Attempt saved. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan.

2' Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1' Attempt blocked. Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

First Half begins.