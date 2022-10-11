 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Scotland Women vs Republic of Ireland Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off Round 2.

Hampden Park.

Scotland Women 0

    Republic of Ireland Women 0

      offside icon

      Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Fiona Brown (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

      start icon

      Second Half begins Scotland 0, Republic of Ireland Women 0.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Scotland 0, Republic of Ireland Women 0.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Megan Campbell.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

      free_kick_won icon

      Lisa Evans (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Claire Emslie (Scotland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sam Kerr (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lisa Evans (Scotland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

      offside icon

      Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Denise O'Sullivan tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

      penalty_saved icon

      Penalty saved! Caroline Weir (Scotland) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

      yellow_card icon

      Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

      penalty_lost icon

      Penalty conceded by Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fiona Brown.

      free_kick_won icon

      Claire Emslie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Rachel Corsie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women).

      corner icon

      Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.