 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Serbia U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.

Gradski stadion Backa Topola.

Serbia U21

    England U21 2

    • J Mcatee (5th minute, 19th minute)

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Lucic.
    offside icon

    Offside, Serbia U21. Mihajlo Ilic tries a through ball, but Nikola Stankovic is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jaden Philogene (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Stefan Lekovic (Serbia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Mihajlo Ilic.

    Second Half begins Serbia U21 0, England U21 2.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Serbia U21 0, England U21 2.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tino Livramento (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
    free_kick_won icon

    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aleksa Matic (Serbia U21).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liam Delap (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hayden Hackney (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nikola Petkovic (Serbia U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Delap.
    free_kick_won icon

    James McAtee (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Petar Ratkov (Serbia U21).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Nikola Petkovic (Serbia U21).
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Mihajlo Ilic.
    free_kick_won icon

    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia U21).
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Uros Lazic.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Petar Ratkov (Serbia U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Lucic.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Petar Ratkov (Serbia U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Nikola Petkovic with a headed pass.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nikola Petkovic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Lucic.
    offside icon

    Offside, Serbia U21. Stefan Lekovic tries a through ball, but Nikola Stankovic is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hayden Hackney (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aleksa Matic (Serbia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    goal icon

    Goal! Serbia U21 0, England U21 2. James McAtee (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Mateja Dordevic.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jaden Philogene (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Uros Lazic (Serbia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liam Delap (England U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tino Livramento with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nikola Petkovic (Serbia U21).
    goal icon

    Goal! Serbia U21 0, England U21 1. James McAtee (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Uros Lazic.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.