Serbia U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.
Gradski stadion Backa Topola.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Lucic.
Attempt missed. Tino Livramento (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Delap.
Attempt missed. Petar Ratkov (Serbia U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Lucic.
Attempt missed. Petar Ratkov (Serbia U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Nikola Petkovic with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Petkovic (Serbia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Lucic.
Goal! Serbia U21 0, England U21 2. James McAtee (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Attempt missed. Liam Delap (England U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a cross.
Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tino Livramento with a cross.
Goal! Serbia U21 0, England U21 1. James McAtee (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.